The Scottish Government's 'underfunding of public health' could result in many more cardiac fatalities, says reader (Picture: Adobe)

Heart disease is a killer and early intervention is critical. With the Institute for Fiscal Studies indicating that the recent Scottish budget cut spending on the NHS by 0.7 per cent in real terms, there seems very little chance that the situation will improve any time soon and many people in Scotland are likely to become victims of unnecessary early deaths because of the Scottish Government's underfunding of public health.

Admittedly there are difficulties with the NHS south of the Border but that is really irrelevant to the people of Scotland, with health being a devolved responsibility. Where is our extra tax money going, Mr Yousaf?

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirlingshire

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just go now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Matheson has now presided over another SNP “misadventure”. SNP claims of giving the Scottish NHS a 1.3 per cent increase in funding have proved to be actually a 0.7 per cent decrease, according to the figures from the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

This is in addition to the shocking waiting times figures for Scottish Accident and Emergency departments and huge waiting lists for diagnosis and treatment.

Mr Matheson has no need to wait for the outcome of his iPad probe. He should go now.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Season tickets

The Scotsman’s leader, “Free university tuition may no longer be affordable” (5 February), states the obvious, but the obvious needs to be stated. When 10 per cent of the university age cohort was in full-time study, paying for them with taxpayer funding was affordable. Since that has risen to about 50 per cent, it is not, so Scotland has limited the numbers of Scottish students for years. Perhaps at the very least those Scots who are turned away from a top university, not because they haven’t achieved the relevant grades but because of rationing and preference for those from a “disadvantaged” postcode, could be allowed to do what those from outside Scotland do and pay fees?

As for other “free” services, I cannot imagine that anyone wants to stand behind me in a bus queue while I fumble for the relevant fare. Why do better-off pensioners not have the option of buying a season ticket at, say, £100 a year, rather than continue to pay at the point of use?

Prescriptions are perhaps a thornier issue, because of the lottery of sickness and the need for them. But, again, the season ticket solution might be applicable. All of this means asking the better off to pay more, which they do through taxation already. Perhaps those congenitally opposed to “means testing” will just have to swallow their objection.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

On the record

Many years ago my insurer advised me to keep a record of all telephone conversations in case I got sued. I obliged and two things happened. Firstly, productivity fell by 50 per cent because a one-hour conversation took a further hour to transcribe. Secondly, clients no longer phoned me, fearful of subsequently being held liable for any inadvertent comments made.

I mention this in relation to accusations being made about the recording of information by Scottish Ministers during the Covid Inquiry. The Inquiry heard that telephone conversations fall under “recordable information” yet no witness has yet produced a fully transcribed telephone conversation. For the reasons outlined above, I’m not surprised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Tory MSP then claimed that in business terms it was “inconceivable” having no minutes for the Scottish Government’s “Gold Command” meetings.

But in 40 years of working in procurement I cannot recall a formal minute being issued when senior management were discussing strategy and decisions relating to bids for multi-million pound contracts. On building contracts informal meetings take place all the time, with key decisions made without a formal minute being issued. Nothing would get built otherwise. Personally, I always issue an email with bullet points the same day to protect myself. Failure to respond means you’ve accepted my record.

Those who know me will be aware that I write copious notes. On a number of occasions I’ve issued these as my record of events in the absence of a formal minute. As a direct consequence of this, three attempts to sue me had to be abandoned because my pursuers admitted to not having read my draft minute which invited them to raise any concerns. It’s knowing what to record when, that’s the key.

Robert Menzies, Falkirk

Delete function

As the Scottish Information Commissioner launches an official investigation into the SNP's widespread deletion of WhatsApp messages documenting Covid-related decision-making, we learn that George Adam, the SNP minister responsible for transparency and accountability, deletes all his WhatsApp messages after 24 hours, irrespective of their significance.

Welcome to the SNP's Orwellian world of openness and transparency.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Missing money

Further to recent correspondence on GERS, current figures show Scottish GDP slightly over £200 billion with GDP per head on a par with England. Westminster claims the UK is one of the richest countries in the world. By comparison, Scotland must also be one of the richest.

During the 2014 independence referendum, great store was laid by the unionist mantra “Better Together”. Better for whom? Recent figures show we are now Poorer Together – it’s official! Research conducted by The Centre for Cities thinktank found almost everywhere in Scotland is out of pocket, but particularly Aberdeen where people are £45,000 worse off since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

The average Scot is £23,000 worse off due to lagging income growth under Westminster. Centre for Cities said that while jobs increased in Scotland, by over 166,000, weak productivity growth meant the amount of available disposable income was “underwhelming”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holyrood is constrained by Westminster to operate a “pocket-money parliament” unable to borrow and forced to go cap-in-hand to develop green, low-cost renewables and other infrastructure. We will continue to be at the mercy of this dysfunctional UK Government which does not govern in Scotland’s best interests. England and Scotland can live as good neighbours with Scotland, like Brexit, taking back control. The saying goes “Who controls your money controls you.”

Scotland’s green sector delivered more electricity than Scotland used for the first time. Latest statistics show renewable technologies generated the equivalent of 113 per cent of Scotland’s overall energy consumption in 2022, demonstrating the enormous potential of Scotland’s green economy.

Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to become a global renewables power hub.

DW Lowden, Mannofield, Aberdeen

Wildest dreams

I am strongly into music, and choose widely from classical, pop and jazz, to suit my taste. I listen a lot. I have to confess, however, that I have not listened to a single track by Taylor Swift, reported to be the most famous songstress on the planet. That's how much out of touch I am.

However, the word is that the maga maniac supporters of Donald Trump in the US are worried that she might come out strongly for Biden in the Presidential race, and she's big enough to tip the balance against Trump. Strange that one influencer might make the difference in saving Ukraine, or finding a just solution for Palestinians.

Crawford Mackie, Edinburgh

Alternative acts

An excellent response from Gerald Edwards, who asks why Edinburgh City Councillor Scott Arthur does not ban Edinburgh festivals to reduce climate change rather than attack motorists (Letters, 3 February). Music festivals, firework displays, sports and their spectators all create additional greenhouse gases.

Will Cllr Arthur now close all the private car spaces specifically for Edinburgh Council employees and those available for the sole use of Edinburgh University staff and students?

Now that would make a difference.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Pitch imperfect

Regarding Lord Steel's comments regarding the loudness of ITV rugby commentators (Letters, 5 February), I would add that the producers on most networks are now so intent on giving us a reality experience that they overdo the use of pitch-side microphones, which in my opinion are actually unnecessary – and their absence never diminished any commentary by Bill McLaren!

Peter Donald, Monifieth, Angus

Fast track

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander McKay is in great danger of losing his driving licence – his claim (Letters, 6 February) that Edinburgh to Newcastle is “an hour or so” by car is optimistic at best.

Driving at 120 miles in one hour is not a sensible idea.

Alastair Carmichael, Tyninghame, East Lothian

Obituaries