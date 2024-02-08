Labour set to ditch £28bn green investment pledge, as global temperature rises exceed 1.5C

Labour is ditching its policy of spending £28 billion a year on green investments, as global warming exceeds 1.5C for an entire year for the first time.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to make an official announcement later on Thursday, but the party insists it is not completely scrapping its Green Prosperity Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party will keep its proposals to create a publicly-owned green power company, but will no longer commit to investing £28bn in green energy projects if they win the next general election.

UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

This plan was first introduced by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves in September 2021, but this was then watered down in June last year to say a Labour government would meet this target halfway through its first term rather than in its first year.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said Labour’s decision would “destroy Scottish jobs, harm economic growth and hit families in the pocket by keeping energy bills high”.

He said: “It’s a weak and short-sighted U-turn, which shows Westminster is incapable of delivering the investment Scotland needs to compete in the global green energy gold rush and secure strong economic growth.

“As our parties and allies across the world press ahead with investment to attract jobs and secure economic and energy security, the UK has turned away. It’s as depressing as it is predictable.”

Mr Flynn said the U-turn was “symptomatic” of Labour setting the UK “on the path to another decade of poor growth and harmful cuts to public services”.

Only last month Sir Keir described the £28bn commitment as a “confident ambition”, with some shadow ministers continuing to use the figure until only two days ago.

Less than a week ago when asked about this policy by Scottish journalists, the party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “No. Our Green Prosperity Fund is crucial to growing the economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir had set a deadline of today to finalise his party’s draft general election manifesto. This comes as the EU’s climate service reveals global warming has exceeded 1.5C across an entire year.

Sea surface temperatures were also the highest ever recorded.

In 2015 world leaders signed the Paris Agreement, pledging to limit temperature rises to 1.5C to avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change.

This new development doesn’t break this agreement, but brings the planet closer to breaking it.

Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said: “To go over [1.5C] on an annual average is significant. It’s another step in the wrong direction.