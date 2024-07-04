Andy Murray's emotional Wimbledon farewell tribute was another 'I was there' moment

British tennis legend admits ‘I don’t want to stop’ after Centre Court doubles defeat

This was not how it was meant to be, but perhaps that is what made it all the more special.

Sir Andy Murray desperately wanted to end his time at Wimbledon in the singles, but the 37-year-old has been around long enough to know sport does not do scripts.

Instead, the long denouement to Murray’s SW19 love affair began in a way only the most cold-hearted of screen-writers would have denied him; on Centre Court playing doubles alongside brother Jamie.

An emotional Andy Murray speaks to Sue Barker on Centre Court following the Wimbledon men's doubles match with brother Jamie. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Murray’s time at Wimbledon has become synonymous with later summer evenings on Centre but for once, it was like the result did not matter. Not really.

Instead, this was a chance for those lucky enough to have a ticket to take in history and watch their hero in the flesh, perhaps for the final time, each with their own memory of one of Britain’s greatest-ever sportsmen as he began to bow out.

Rinky Hijikata and John Peers were the sideshow here but they ensured they were a winning one, running out 7-6 6-4 winners.

Murray will have at least one last dance on the grass, when he teams up with Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles later this week but Thursday evening was all about bathing in the memories of the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Sue Barker returned to lead the celebrations that included messages from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, as Centre Court rose to its feet to salute its favourite son.

Murray was prodded on what life after playing may look like, and he responded with the same dry wit as ever as he basked in the adoration from the crowd and his peers

“It is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t,” he said. “Physically it is too tough now. All of the injuries have added up and they are not insignificant.

“I want to play forever, I love the sport. It has given me so much, tough me loads of lessons over the years that I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”

The big screen on centre court ran through the show reel of his glittering career, and Murray reflected on those most memorable moments; tears and gold in 2012, victory in 2013 and 2016.

This was already a special occasion without the post-match tribute. A doubles match on Centre Court in the first week is not really how things are meant to work, but this is Andy Murray. Rules need not apply.

The Dunblane hero wanted to say farewell in the singles, the competition he so famously summited twice, but back surgery denied him that opportunity. Instead, his long goodbye began in perhaps an even more fitting manner alongside brother Jamie.

The result was almost immaterial, the very chance to see Murray take to tennis’ finest stage was victory in itself, though there was still a tennis match to be played. Murray, a competitor to the end, would be the last to forget that.

Hijikata and Peers would eventually prove a victorious sideshow but it did nothing to take the shine off an evening that was one to say ‘I was there’.