Why we should never underestimate the value of the buildings that bring Scotland's history to life
Scotland is a beautiful country. The legions of tourists who come here every year are a testament to that. Clearly, our natural wonders and our people play their part – for example, the Tartan Army’s spirited good fun at the 2024 Euros has been credited with increasing tourism from Germany.
But there is no denying that historic buildings are one of the main reasons why Scotland is so popular. Many have survived for centuries, some for millennia, and a few tell internationally important stories about the story of humanity.
Every generation has a duty to maintain and preserve these buildings, and failing to do so would be a shocking indictment of the state of this country. So the news that Historic Environment Scotland is facing difficult decisions about which properties will face a process of managed decline should be a wake-up call to the nation.
Some of the problems are not simple to solve. Part of Fort George, whose awe-inspiring fortifications were built after the 1746 Battle of Culloden, recently collapsed into the sea – as predicted in a report on the dangers posed by climate change.
Dr David Mitchell, director of cultural assets at HES, said: “Now, if that happens at scale, there is a reality there. Are we as a society prepared to spend £30 to £40 million on coastal protection at Fort George?”
The extraordinary Neolithic remains at Skara Brae, a World Heritage Site, are also at risk because “the rate of loss of the coastline there is quite remarkable”.
Dr Mitchell said: “Skara Brae is an emotional one because it is so significant. What is there is remarkable... Are we going to invest £40m at Fort George? Maybe not, but yes we are going to do it at Skara Brae because the cultural significance and economic impact is disproportionately strong in Orkney rather than if it were somewhere else.”
Cultural spending can be seen as an easy option by politicians who need to make cuts when balanced against the NHS, education and other very real priorities. But, in addition to their economic benefits, the buildings that bring our history to life have an intangible value that we must never forget.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.