For generations, Scotland has been defined by its weather and water. Lochs, rivers, rain – so much so that few leave home without a ‘brolly’ or at least a jacket – ‘endless water’ has long been part of our identity.

But climate change is breaking that illusion. Our weather is becoming more extreme and less predictable. Water shortages, floods, and risks to water quality are no longer abstract – they are already changing Scotland.

This year has been a wake-up call. The east endured its driest spring since 1964, forcing the Scottish Environment Protection Agency to restrict water abstraction. Rivers and groundwater dropped to historic lows, hitting farmers and whisky producers hard. Meanwhile, the west stayed wet, highlighting a growing east–west divide.

Scotland has long been seen as a land of mist, rain and rushing rivers, but climate change is increasingly bringing a combination of droughts and floods (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Burst pipes and discoloured water

When the rain does come, it often doesn’t help. Intense downpours overwhelm drains and cause flooding but do little to restore groundwater. Extreme cold and heat strain infrastructure. Last winter, a sharp freeze followed by a rapid thaw burst pipes.

Water quality is under pressure. Algal blooms are more frequent and naturally occurring manganese is discolouring supplies, making treatment more costly and complex.

At Scottish Water, we’re investing heavily to adapt. We are upgrading reservoirs and treatment works, strengthening infrastructure, and pioneering nature-based solutions, like creating wetlands and protecting ecosystems that naturally clean and store water.

Our Net Zero Routemap update, issued this Climate Week, shows progress in the last year: more than 50 energy-efficiency projects, peatland restoration, and biodiversity improvements across land equal to over 1,000 football pitches.

But the scale of the challenge demands billions in long-term investment, and by us all – in our workplaces, homes, and daily lives.

Proud to drink Scottish tap water

The good news is Scotland has everything it needs to rise to this challenge. We are a nation of innovation, world-class research, and strong communities. We often hear how proud people are of Scotland’s water and how they look forward to drinking it after being away.

By harnessing that pride and ingenuity, we can build water and wastewater systems that are smarter, greener, and more resilient than anything before. This isn’t only about responding to crisis, it’s about creating a legacy of sustainability for future generations.

Encouragingly, momentum is building. Schools are teaching children about water stewardship, businesses are pioneering water-saving technologies, and our Nature Calls campaign – encouraging people to think about what they flush – is already reducing blockages.

These examples show collective action works. Each positive step proves that while climate change brings enormous challenges, it also offers the chance to reshape society for the better, with cleaner rivers, healthier ecosystems, and a stronger bond with nature.

No longer a future threat

Every drop truly matters. Fixing dripping taps, swapping hoses for watering cans, or taking shorter showers may seem trivial, but across a nation these actions ease pressure on water systems and buy time for larger investments to take effect.

The consequences of climate change cut across geography and generations. Scotland is already living with its impacts, and water is where we feel it most. Climate change is no longer a future threat – it is reshaping Scotland today.

We must challenge the myth of ‘endless water’ and build a new, resilient relationship with our most precious resource. By acting together, we can adapt, protect our landscapes, and safeguard Scotland’s water for generations to come.