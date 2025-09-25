Golfers will have the opportunity to book tee times and enter the Old Course ballot in-store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to transform a historical St Andrews building into a multifunctional golf hub.

St Andrews Links Trust has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to turn a listed building on the town’s main shopping street into a multifunctional hub that will include a visitor information service for customers to learn about all St Andrews and the wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than a 10-minute walk from the famous Old Course, they hope to bring 70 Market Street back into action after the premises was historically part of the Fairfield Stores drapery business before latterly becoming a VisitScotland information centre prior to its closure earlier this year.

The Trust hopes to begin renovations towards the end of 2025, with the anticipated public launch of the hub expected in the spring of 2026.

The proposed shop front of the building which was a VisitScotland information centre before its closure earlier this year. | Supplied

Its staff will be specially trained to provide local knowledge, advice and inspiration to help visitors make the most of their trip to St Andrews and Fife.

Built in 1860, the site at 70 Market Street was listed by Historic Environment Scotland in 1978 and is categorised in group C - found to be of local cultural and historic importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Neil Coulson, chief executive at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Our plans to open this hub at 70 Market Street will enhance the experience of both golfing and non-golfing visitors to the Home of Golf, who continue to play a vital role in our local economy.

“Located in a historic building in the middle of the town, breathing new life into this space will add to the vibrancy of the town and ensures a physical presence in the centre to welcome and guide visitors while protecting a listed building.”

Hub to act as ‘additional outreach post’ for St Andrews Links Trust

The store will also act as an additional outreach post for local Links ticket holders and visitors, offering a space for community engagement and some retail opportunities.