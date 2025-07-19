Why we all depend on Donald Trump – and 'Agent Melania' – backing Ukraine

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a pivotal moment for our entire continent and the stakes could hardly be higher. As Russia’s relentless war against Ukraine continues to visit death and destruction on innocent civilians, the need for decisive leadership from Europe and the United States is pressing. Yet, until very recently, Donald Trump’s ambivalence – even, warmth – towards Vladimir Putin was a cause for great alarm.

I’m strongly of the view that European security must be a shared endeavour, a strong European Union, preferably complemented by a robust, respectful and values-based transatlantic alliance. Now, with reports emerging this week of Trump hardening his stance on Putin – I know we have heard this sort of stuff before – he must prove the doubters (like me) wrong and go further.

The White House has to abandon all equivocation, back Ukraine with robust and reliable military support, and impose secondary sanctions on Russia. This isn’t just about Kyiv; it’s about securing Europe’s future, a goal that unquestionably aligns with America’s own national security interests.

The transatlantic bond, cemented through Nato, has been the bedrock of our defence for over 70 years. From Iceland and Scotland’s Highlands to the Baltic states and Poland, the Nato alliance has held aggression at bay, providing us with security and prosperity. No wonder so many democratic European states have joined.

Melania Trump appears to be helping her husband realise that Vladimir Putin is not serious about peace in Ukraine (Picture: Chip Somodevilla) | Getty Images

‘Agent Melania’

But Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, now in its 11th year, has tested that unity. Ukraine’s courage in resisting is remarkable, its soldiers doing the fighting and dying to keep the rest of us in Europe safe, but it cannot stand alone or with half-hearted allies. Like it or not, the US is Nato’s largest and most consequential member state, and must no longer equivocate.

Trump’s praise of Putin and musings about territorial concessions have emboldened the Kremlin and lengthened the war. This must end. The latest news, including Trump’s recent pledge to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine after discussions with Nato’s Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, is meaningless without a sustained commitment that Ukraine can rely on, and that Russia cannot misinterpret.

Be in no doubt: Trump’s leniency and warmth towards Putin has fuelled this war since he returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January. His recent admission, shared during a White House meeting, is a telling one. “I go home, I tell the First Lady, ‘You know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation,’” he recounted. Melania, it seems, cut through the rhetoric: “Oh really? Another city was just hit.”

This vignette, now dubbed the “Agent Melania” moment by Ukrainians, serves to highlight her, until now, well-hidden influence in challenging her husband’s bromance with Putin. Trump has since expressed frustration, noting Putin’s broken promises and escalating attacks, even hinting at 100 per cent tariffs if no ceasefire is secured in 50 days.

As Donald Trump prevaricates, Ukraine towns and cities are being pounded by Russian missiles (Picture: Oleksandr Gimanov) | AFP via Getty Images

Strategic importance of Ukraine

Yet, 50 days is a long time and Kremlin sources insist Putin remains unfazed, prioritising Russian escalation and simply shrugging his shoulders at Trump’s threats. This underscores the need for more than words – action is long overdue as Ukraine’s cities and civilians take a pounding.

Reliable military support for Ukraine should be non-negotiable. The brave defenders on Europe’s frontline need tanks, air defences, long-range munitions and intelligence sharing to not only hold but reclaim their occupied land. Trump’s recent weapons pledge is not sufficient and must escalate into a sustained surge of aid.

This isn’t charity – as too often Trump’s Maga world claims – it’s strategic. A fortified Ukraine prevents further Russian advances, which stabilises Europe and strengthens Nato’s eastern flank. For Scotland, a secure Europe means a safer neighbourhood.

For America, it ensures a reliable partner, reducing future costs. The EU as a strengthened security actor must also up its game, with too few states (in fairness including our neighbours in the Nordic and Baltic states) doing much of the heavy lifting. Past inertia has left our continent overly dependent on the United States in the face of Russian aggression.

But military aid alone won’t suffice. Secondary sanctions on Russia – targeting firms and states propping up Putin’s war machine – are also critical. Although it is the case that Russia’s economy is straining under current sanctions, plenty loopholes persist, allowing oligarchs and Russia’s political elites and its allies to evade pressure.

A united Europe

Trump should swiftly wield America’s economic power to choke energy exports, financial flows, and dual-use goods. Europe has acted, but the US dollar’s global reach means action from it too is crucial. Hesitation and hedging for another 50 days will only prolong the conflict causing more death and destruction. While Trump’s tariff threat is a step, it is nowhere near enough.

Some might warn of escalation risks. I simply counter that escalation began with Putin’s full-scale invasion. True peril – more death, destruction and the acceptance that might is right – lies in weakness, thus letting authoritarian dictators redraw borders unchecked.

Trump’s “America First” worldview is a stark reminder to us that we must build a stable and strong Europe – and that too would serve the US’s own interests. A fractured continent will breed greater energy, food and migration crises, and the entire democratic world will be affected. A united, defended Europe, by contrast, bolsters Nato, trade, and the defence of democratic norms with the EU providing the twin pillar of our security.

As we sit here, in the summer of 2025, with the war’s toll mounting – thousands of dead Ukrainians, cities bombed, children stolen – half-measures will not do. Trump’s recent pivot offers hope, but it is insufficient, and he must back his words with swift and meaningful action.

This isn’t just Ukraine’s fight; it’s our fight too. A peaceful, prosperous Europe is in everyone’s interests, but our message to Trump from this continent must be “back Ukraine, back Europe” – our future well-being depends on it.