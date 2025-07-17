Dates of Donald Trump's visit to Scotland confirmed

PA

The US president will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen later this month

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dates of Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland have been confirmed by the White House, with the US president set to visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the visit would take place between July 25 to July 29, with Mr Trump meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “President Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen from July 25 to July 29.

"During the visit, President Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom."

First Minister John Swinney has also confirmed he will have a meeting with Mr Trump during the visit, although no details have been released.

Mr Trump said earlier this week: “We’re going to be meeting with the British Prime Minister, very respectful, and we are going to have a meeting with him, probably in Aberdeen, and we’re going to do a lot of different things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to also refine the trade deal that we’ve made. So we’ll be meeting mostly […] at probably one of my properties, or maybe not, depending on what happens, but we’ll be in Aberdeen, in Scotland, meeting with the Prime Minister.”

Ahead of his visit to the UK, Mr Trump described Britain as a “great place” which is a “true ally” of the US. He also described Aberdeen as the “oil capital” and said “they should get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil”.

The president’s private visit comes ahead of a state visit that will follow between September 17 and 19. He will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

It will be Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK, having previously been hosted during his first term in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street has previously said that Sir Keir’s meeting with Mr Trump “will not be a formal bilateral”.

Mr Swinney said he had an “obligation” to meet Mr Trump to “protect and promote” Scotland.