Why John Swinney needs to pander to Donald Trump just like Keir Starmer

How political leaders should deal with Donald Trump will be the subject of much head-scratching in the corridors of power worldwide. But it basically comes down to this: fake smiles and bonhomie, accompanied by bucket-loads of overly lavish praise.

At least in public. Too much in private and he’ll probably think you’re weak. Better to operate on his level and try to cut some kind of deal. He might even see you as a kindred spirit. Perish the thought.

The US President’s many character flaws are well known, and his refusal to accept the result of the 2020 US election, his incitement of the angry mob that attacked the US Capitol, and his refusal to rule out taking Greenland from Nato ally Denmark by force demonstrate an alarming attitude towards democracy.

There is much at stake for Scotland's businesses in his dealings with politicians like John Swinney (Picture: Joe Raedle) | Getty Images

Trump’s attitude changing over Ukraine?

Furthermore, his imposition of swingeing new tariffs on most countries could also be viewed as economic warfare against the democratic world at a time when it is trying to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian despot Vladimir Putin’s actual warfare.

However Trump’s attitude towards that conflict is hopefully changing to one more supportive of Kyiv, and the most important role of other Western leaders is to encourage him to do more to help defeat Putin and less to damage their economies.

After Trump treated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disgracefully in the White House, John Swinney suggested his UK state visit should be cancelled. He may have had right on his side, but it was a diplomatic mistake.

Keir Starmer is obviously no Trump fan but he has been doing everything he can to placate Trump for the simple reason that it is in the national interest. Swinney needs to swallow his pride and do much the same in the interests of Scottish businesses struggling to cope with Trump’s tariffs. Given his mother was Scottish and he likes to call this country “home”, we might be able to get special treatment.