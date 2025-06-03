Starmer must do much more to put UK in state of 'war-fighting readiness'

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the BAE Systems’ shipyard in Govan, Keir Starmer said words that should not be brushed aside as the usual political rhetoric: “We are moving to war-fighting readiness.”

His government’s aim, he stressed, was to create “a battle-ready, armour-clad nation”. "When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we're ready to deliver peace through strength.”

He spoke after Germany's defence chief General Carsten Breuer told the BBC that analysts studying Russia’s manufacturing of weapons had identified “an intent and... a build up of the stocks” for a possible future attack on Nato members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania within four years. However he added: “If you ask me now, is this a guarantee that's not earlier than 2029? I would say no, it's not. So we must be able to fight tonight," Breuer said.

Prince William rides in a Challenger 2 tank while visiting British forces at the Tapa army base in northern Estonia in March (Picture: Raigo Pajula) | AFP via Getty Images

Six new munitions factories

Such warnings should make it clear that Russia’s war on Ukraine is far from the limit of Vladimir Putin’s ambitions for military conquest. And, in the face of such threats, Nato must remain united in its determination to regard an attack on one as an attack on all, despite Donald Trump calling that crucial concept into question.

The government’s plans include spending £15 billion on nuclear warheads, ordering up to 12 more attack submarines and up to 7,000 long-range weapons, and opening at least six new munitions factories, with defence spending increasing to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2027 and 3 per cent during the next parliament.

This will be a drain on stretched Treasury funds, but the extra work for Scottish and UK defence industry firms should provide the grim solace of a ‘war dividend’ for the economy.

