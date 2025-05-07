Why this VE Day story may be the happiest of all

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many families will have stories to tell about VE Day, the moment when Britain celebrated the end of six long years of war in Europe. But surely one of the happiest involves the grandfather and grandmother of Scotsman journalist Rachel Mackie.

Her grandfather Derek Mackie fought in North Africa, Italy, France and Belgium. After being wounded near Ghent, he was transferred to a hospital in Wales, where doctors managed to save his right arm from amputation, and then to another in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Mackie's grandpa, Derek Mackie, volunteered for Army service in the Royal Armoured Corps in October, 1941 | NW

On May 8, 1945, he was determined to join the celebrations and found himself at a party in St Pancras Town Hall, where he met “a beautiful, tall and mysterious brunette, Lily – my grandmother,” Rachel writes. On the day that the war in Europe ended, love blossomed. They were married three years later.