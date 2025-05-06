Free travel for Scottish veterans on VE day

By Cilla Burkes
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:12 BST
Stagecoach, the UK’s leading bus operator, is continuing its ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces, by offering free travel on its bus services across the UK this VE 80 Day.

Across the UK, Stagecoach is offering free travel on May 8 to serving military wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge, as well as cadets.

This will allow more veterans and serving military to enjoy the public concerts, exhibitions and street parties taking place across the UK.

This initiative is backed by Stagecoach’s employee-led Veterans Network, created to unite colleagues with shared experiences, amplify their voices, drive positive change, and help shape business decisions - introducing new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach are offering free travel for veterans this VE Day - 80.

In recent years Stagecoach has shown its support to the Armed Forces community by also allowing free travel over Armed Forces Weekends and Remembrance Days.

Claire Miles, Chief Executive Officer at Stagecoach said: “We are incredibly proud to employ many veterans, and it’s a privilege to recognise the bravery and dedication of our Armed Forces, cadets, and veterans.

“Offering free travel on VE 80 Day is a small gesture of appreciation for the enormous contribution made by our servicemen and women, past and present.”

