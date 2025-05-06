VE Day 80: Remembering Linlithgow's Munitionettes – The unsung heroes of victory

As we mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, our thoughts naturally turn to the immense sacrifices made across the nation and the world to secure peace. We remember the soldiers on the front lines, the leaders who navigated treacherous times, and the collective relief that swept across the continent. But VE Day is also a moment to reflect on the often-unsung heroes whose contributions, far from the battlefields, were just as vital to that hard-won victory. In my constituency, we have a powerful story of such heroism – the story of the Linlithgow Munitionettes.

During both World Wars, the site of Nobel's Regent Works factory – where Tesco now stands – was a hive of critical activity. Thousands of women from Linlithgow and the surrounding areas stepped into dangerous roles traditionally held by men, becoming the backbone of munitions production on the home front. These Linlithgow Munitionettes weren't just filling jobs; they were undertaking hazardous work, manufacturing over 11 million incendiary bombs, signal bombs, smoke generators, and other vital munitions by the war's end.

Their courage cannot be overstated. These women faced daily risks, including constant exposure to toxic chemicals like TNT. Many suffered health consequences, their skin turning yellow from the chemicals, earning them the poignant nickname "Canary Girls." Beyond the insidious threat of chemical exposure, the ever-present danger of explosion loomed large. Tragically, this danger became a devastating reality on February 5th, 1943, when an explosion at the Regent Works claimed the lives of four brave women: Jane Baillie, Barbara Baillie, Margaret Wilson, and Susan Allan. Their sacrifice is a stark reminder of the price paid by civilians on the home front.

The story of the Linlithgow Munitionettes is more than just one of industrial output; it's a story of societal shift and profound resilience. These women challenged the norms of their time, proving their capabilities in demanding industrial settings and paving the way for greater workplace equality in the decades that followed. Their tireless work, undertaken despite the dangers, was absolutely essential to the Allied victory we commemorate on VE Day.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of local historians like Kathryn Welch, the stories of these remarkable women are being brought back into the light. Work is underway to ensure there is a permanent commemoration in Linlithgow, ensuring their legacy endures and their contributions are formally recognised. It’s work I am proud to support, having raised their story in Parliament and discussed ways to honour civilian contributions with the Veterans’ Minister.

So, as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, let’s also honour those lesser told acts of service. Whilst we rightfully honour the soldiers, sailors, and aircrew, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, let's also raise a glass to the women like the Linlithgow Munitionettes. We must honour their courage, acknowledge their sacrifice, and celebrate their enduring legacy. Their sheer hard work fuelled the war effort and helped build the world we inherited. This legacy is woven into the fabric of our community and our country, and it deserves to be remembered, not just on anniversaries, but every day. We must ensure that their vital contribution to victory is never forgotten.