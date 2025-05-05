Ahmadiyya Muslims in Scotland Mark 80th Anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day with gratitude and prayers for peace
On the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, which brought the Second Word War to a close the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Scotland stands in solemn remembrance of the immense sacrifices made by countless individuals from Britain, the Commonwealth and beyond, who served in the War for the cause of peace and freedom. Their courage and dedication remain etched in our hearts and prayers.
Marking this historic milestone, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Scotland will support national campaign to:
- issue special announcements for prayers for peace at its mosques across Scotland for Friday Prayers on May 9;
- display commemorative banners at its mosques, reflecting its gratitude to the wartime generation and reaffirming its commitment to peace and justice in the modern era; and
- visit veterans and the elderly in the local areas to present special commemorative cards and gifts, expressing its gratitude and prayers to veterans and all others who made sacrifices during the Second World War.
In light of current global tensions the community will also highlight the urgent need for peace, so that sacrifices have not gone in vain.
His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (may Allah be his Helper), the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said: “I would request all of you to use your influence to spread peace and harmony in the world. Wherever in the world there is disorder or conflict, it is our collective obligation to stand up for justice and to strive for peace, so that we are saved from a repeat of the horrific Second World War.”
Reflecting on this anniversary, Dr Abdul Hayee, Regional President of Scotland region of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK , said: “This anniversary is a solemn reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by so many in the pursuit of peace. As we honour their memory, we pray for a future free from conflict — a world where justice and compassion prevail over hatred and division.”