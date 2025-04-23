Why Scottish Green MSP's attack on gender ruling judges was straight out of Trump's playbook

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a hallmark of populists to respond to someone who disagrees with them, not with reasoned argument, but with insults, abuse and allegations of bias. Donald Trump does this all the time, with even judges not spared his wrath.

The reaction by Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman to the Supreme Court’s ruling that the word “woman” in the 2010 Equality Act refers to a “biological woman”, and not a “certificated” or trans woman, was straight out of his playbook.

In making their ruling, the judges were doing the job society has asked them to do to the best of their abilities. Supreme Court judge Lord Hodge also stressed that trans people were still protected from discrimination under the Equality Act.

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman has not apologised for her unjustified attack on the Supreme Court following its ruling about the definition of the word 'woman' (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Unjustified assumptions

However, at a pro-trans rally in Aberdeen at the weekend, Chapman said: “We say not in our name to the bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court and from so many other institutions in our society.”

It is perfectly reasonable for trans rights campaigners to criticise the ruling, arguing it is wrong in law, or to call for the law to be changed to reflect their views. What is not reasonable is to accuse the court of “bigotry, prejudice and hatred”, a view that necessarily requires unjustified assumptions to be made about the judges’ motivations.

Amid uproar – in which Roddy Dunlop KC, dean of Scotland’s Faculty of Advocates, warned Chapman’s remarks put the judges at “risk of danger” – she has not apologised. She claimed she had not accused any individuals of bigotry, but it is difficult to understand her remarks as anything but a defamatory attack on the judges.

Respectful disagreement

Accusations that others are motivated by hatred is a surefire way to encourage hatred of them. Chapman’s vitriol only adds to the toxicity of an issue that very much needs less poison and more calm consideration.

The Scottish Greens have been outspoken in their condemnation of Trump, yet ironically appear comfortable with the use of one of his worst tactics.