According to the data, released by Scotland’s chief statistician, the total number of crimes recorded in 2024-25 was 299,111 - 679 crimes lower than 2023-24.

Sexual crimes increased by 3%, from 14,484 to 14,892. These crimes are now at their second-highest level since 1971, having peaked in 2021-22 when 15,059 were recorded.

The recording of overall crime, meanwhile, remains below the position just befofe the Covid-19 pandemic (2019-20) and down 51% from its peak in 1991.

Of all recorded crimes, crimes of dishonesty was the largest group, accounting for 37%. Non-sexual crimes of violence accounted for 24%; crimes against society accounted for 21%; damage and reckless behaviour accounted for 13%; sexual crime accounted for 5%.

Between 2023-24 and 2024-25, recorded crime decreased in 21 local authorities, increased in seven, and four changed very little.

Scroll through our gallery to see the total number of recorded crimes, per 10,000 population, in each of Scotland's 32 local authorities in 2024-25.

1 . Glasgow City Glasgow City: Total number of recorded crimes per 10,000 population - 829 | Google Maps Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Dundee City Dundee City: Total number of recorded crimes per 10,000 population- 783 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . City of Edinburgh City of Edinburgh: Total number of recorded crimes per 10,000 population- 728 | Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire: Total number of recorded crimes per 10,000 population - 757 | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales