The fraudster who sold fake Scottish tea to luxury firms, including Balmoral Hotel, in £550k swindle

Thomas Robinson has been jailed for three-and-a-half years over the swindle based on ‘unique’ Scottish tea.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fraudster who conned luxury businesses into buying tea he claimed was grown in Scotland, making more than £550,000, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Thomas Robinson, 55, claimed to have cultivated the tea at his Perthshire estate using innovative techniques, but in reality it was bought from wholesalers and grown outside of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea being poured into a teapot. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Operating under the business name The Wee Tea Plantation, Robinson fraudulently sold the tea to high-profile clients in the hospitality sector between January 2014 and February 2019.

Representatives of the Balmoral Hotel, the Dorchester Hotel and a company acting on behalf of Fortnum & Mason were among those tricked by the fraudster, who had claimed to have sold tea to customers including Kensington Palace.

A Food Standards Scotland (FSS) investigation found Robinson also misled genuine Scottish tea growers by selling them plants under the false pretence they were a unique, locally-grown variety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 25, he was found guilty of two counts of fraud to a value of almost £553,000 after a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court, which followed an investigation by FSS.

Robinson, also known as Tam O’Braan and Thomas O’Brien, tried to bolster his credibility by fabricating academic qualifications and industry awards.

On Wednesday, Robinson was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court. Hours earlier, his lawyer withdrew from the case.

Robinson’s defence

Representing himself, Robinson begged for “compassion” as he appeared by videolink from HMP Low Moss, wearing a green sweatshirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony refused a bid to defer sentence and said it was in the public interest that it went ahead, as Robinson was “articulate” enough to represent himself.

Robinson, who told the court he has four children and attends church, claimed he awoke every morning in his cell plagued with guilt about the “reputational damage” caused to genuine Scottish tea growers.

An image of the alleged tea plantation. | COPFS

“I’ve had time to wrestle with this over sleepless nights, coming to realise how wrong and stupid I’ve been,” he told the court.

“The damage this has on all concerned, the stigma of misleading others … I should have been much more transparent and owned up to the situation. Hubris and arrogance made me believe I did my best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The method by which you could grow tea in Scotland, something I was told you couldn’t do … I didn’t know the best, I didn’t act as I should have. I go to church, I’m perfectly aware that a sin is not only to do something, but also not to do the right thing.

“The shame of that hangs over me every morning every time I wake up in my cell. Central to that guilt I’m responsible for reputational damage of those involved and reputational damage of growing tea in Scotland.

“It was a scheme I received support from the Scottish Government. I solemnly hope my actions have not detracted from the success which can be achieved for people who want to grow tea in Scotland. I can only offer my sincere apologies if my actions have besmirched that capability.”

‘Too ashamed to explain’

He told the court he had experienced “suicidal emotions” due to guilt and had been “too ashamed to explain” to his four children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson claimed he would not reoffend and had learnt from his actions, “not only from shock of my conviction but truthful acceptance of what I have done”.

He added: “I solemnly would ask that the above is taken into consideration not as an excuse but an acceptance of the serious nature of my actions and inactions, and I throw myself on the mercy of the court for your compassion.”

‘He was persistent’

Sheriff O’Mahony said the jury had “generally rejected” Robinson’s evidence, and the charges spanned five years and totalled £552,988.

He added: “By any measure these convictions must be regarded as significant. Mr O’Brien demonstrated significant planning, he was persistent, he repeatedly made false statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These charges are not victimless, witness after witness gave evidence and said they would not have had the transaction if they had known. They were convinced on false pretences to hand over significant sums of money.”

Robinson put his head in his hands as the three-and-a-half year sentence was handed down.

Helen Nisbet, procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Individuals, businesses, and genuine Scottish tea growers suffered financial and reputational harm as a consequence of Robinson’s deceit.

“But thanks to partnership working between Food Standards Scotland, Police Scotland and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, he has been brought to account for his crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to tackling financial crime of this kind.”

Ron McNaughton, of FSS, said: “We welcome today’s sentencing as a clear signal that food fraud is a serious crime with serious consequences.

“A three-and-a-half year custodial sentence reflects the scale and impact of Mr Robinson’s deception. His actions caused real financial and reputational harm to individuals, businesses and a developing sector of genuine Scottish tea producers.

“This outcome is the result of a complex and painstaking investigation involving a dedicated team at FSS and the co-operation of partner agencies and key witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It demonstrates that those who set out to mislead consumers and defraud businesses will be held accountable.