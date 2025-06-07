Why Labour's Davy Russell produced the funniest by-election result of my lifetime

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have reacted to by-election results over the years with despair and delight in roughly equal measures. However, I have never laughed so much as I did in response to this one.

That wasn’t just because Labour won in the face of relentlessly negative soothsaying. Nor was it just because pundits and prognosticators who feed off the received wisdom of each other were made to look stupid, delicious though that is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bonus was that the result exposed the sleekit politics of John Swinney so effectively. He falsely framed the by-election as a crusade against Reform UK which only he, Honest John, could forestall – and lost not only the vote but also his credibility.

Scottish Labour's leader and deputy, Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie, celebrate Davy Russell's election as the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Voters ignore Swinney’s crude strategy

Time and again, he claimed it was “a straight fight between SNP and Reform”. I don’t expect a lot from Swinney but even I found it surprising that the First Minister of Scotland should front such a crude strategy. A little dignity, slightly above the fray, would not have gone amiss.

A couple of months ago, it was “Scotland” that must unite against Reform and we had Swinney’s ridiculous summit to brand them outcasts beyond the political pale. Then, hey presto, a by-election comes along and it was only the SNP which could stop them; party and nation conflated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Labour pulls off stunning victory over SNP as Davy Russell set for Holyrood

The big laugh is that while lazy commentators regurgitated this script, the voters ignored it. Twenty-six per cent voted Reform anyway while enough of the rest voted Labour. The SNP’s whole campaign was built around a lie and it backfired beautifully.

While they were talking about Farage, Labour was hearing basic concerns from actual voters. Unsurprisingly, these tended to be about the state of the NHS and impoverishment of local government rather than abstractions such as a candidate declining the invitation to be baited in a televised rabble.

Received wisdom

Was I surprised by the result? Well, yes and no. When it was called, I expected it to be a fairly straightforward SNP hold. They had a decent majority to defend; the circumstances of the by-election arising were entirely devoid of scandal; the Labour government had not exactly covered itself in glory over ten months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, our old friend ‘received wisdom’ suggested that a strong showing by Reform would further split the ‘unionist’ vote, though I was sceptical about whether the constitutional question is of great relevance to Reform’s appeal.

On the other hand, I knew the relentlessly upbeat tone of Labour’s well-organised campaign reflected what they were hearing on the fabled doorsteps. This was at odds with Swinney’s ‘vote SNP to stop Reform’ con trick – and if Labour’s number crunchers knew that to be untrue, so did the SNP’s.

Labour will celebrate with good cause but won’t get carried away. It was still a close-run thing but its importance is that it changes the narrative. It leaves Anas Sarwar with a clear message to prosecute – that if you want change next year, there is only one way to deliver it. Having got back onto that front foot, they now have to stay there.

‘Peak Reform’

Scottish Labour’s decline in fortunes since last July has been entirely linked to perceptions of the UK Government, which are beginning to improve. However, if the same thing is not to happen again, it will be essential that every Whitehall action is viewed, in significant part, through the Scottish and Welsh electoral prisms, which certainly did not happen last July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think there probably is a “peak Reform” in Scotland, ironically because they are fishing in the same pool of general disgruntlement that the SNP used to rely on. Much of that is now directed against government from Edinburgh, creating room for a populist party which is not the SNP, but only up to a point.

Sensible voices have warned against branding Reform voters racists or extremists rather than people with a legitimate sense of frustration about conditions in which they and their communities find themselves. I am sure that is where most of the Reform votes in this by-election came from.

Then Nigel Farage turns up with a bizarre attack on Anas Sarwar, suggesting he owes more loyalty to Pakistan than to Scotland. It’s as if Farage can’t help himself. Almost nobody whose votes Reform did not already have could take this charge seriously while it must have driven away a fair number of undecideds, for now and the future.

Tories should hold their nerve

What the Reform vote confirms is not that there are 26 per cent racists and extremists in South Lanarkshire but that there is a gap in the Scottish market for a party of the right which does not have Tory on the label. Indeed, that was personified by the Reform candidate who, six months ago, was a Tory councillor. A change of rosette took him from six per cent to 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe more than any other party, the Scottish Tories have a vested interest in the Reform star waning over the next 11 months. Given the past record of parties with which Farage has been associated, that is quite likely to happen. The best bet for the Scottish Tories is to hold their nerve and hope for that outcome, rather than lurch to the right in order to compete.

But the biggest loser from this by-election deserves to be John Swinney who has always survived by political calculation rather than any higher principle. This time, he seriously miscalculated and ended up with less than 30 per cent of the vote. It’s “game on” for long overdue change.