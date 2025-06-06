The Hamilton by-election result was a major boost for Labour - and prompted a congratulatory post from Sir Keir Starmer.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed people in Scotland have “voted for change” following Labour’s shock win in the Hamilton by-election.

The Prime Minister congratulated Labour’s new MSP Davy Russell and looked ahead to next year’s Scottish Parliament election, describing the poll as a chance to “turbo-charge delivery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour candidate Davy Wilson arrives at a polling station to cast his vote | Getty Images

Mr Russell took the seat vacated by the death of Scottish Government minister and SNP MSP Christina McKelvie.

Posting on social media on Friday morning, Sir Keir said: “People in Scotland have once again voted for change. Next year there is a chance to turbo-charge delivery by putting Labour in power on both sides of the border.

“I look forward to working with you.”

Labour’s candidate, who is the deputy lord lieutenant of Lanarkshire, beat the SNP’s Katy Loudon, who fell to her third defeat since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the votes were counted, Mr Russell polled 8,559, Ms Loudon took 7,957 votes, and Reform’s Ross Lambie secured 7,088.

Kemi Badenoch's party came in fourth | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The win comes against the backdrop of national polls which position Scottish Labour in third place behind the SNP and Reform UK – and will undoubtedly give a boost to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s bid to become first minister at next year’s election.

Responding to the result, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn congratulated Mr Russell. Writing on social media, he said: “Congratulations must go to Davy Russell - I’m sure that was an incredible moment for both himself and his family.

“And commiserations to Katy Loudon. A wonderful person and candidate who has given her all for our party and movement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the Hamilton campaign had been dominated by a Reform UK advert – branded “racist” by Labour and others – which had alleged Mr Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community.

A surge in support for Nigel Farage’s party saw Reform come in third place in Hamilton, just 800 votes behind the SNP – although there had been speculation Reform could come second or possibly even win the seat.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice insisted the party was “delighted” with the result.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “It’s truly remarkable. We’ve come from nowhere to being in a three-way marginal, and we’re within 750 votes of winning that by-election and just a few hundred votes of defeating the SNP, so it’s an incredible result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a press conference criticising the European Convention on Human Rights, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said “of course” the public are “likely to be angry” with the Conservatives.

Asked whether she thought it was too late to change the Conservative Party and how long she would give herself to turn things around, the Tory leader said: “We have four more years of Labour ... what’s our country going to look like then?