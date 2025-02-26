Why Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage are 'useful idiots' for Vladimir Putin
Three years ago, when Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it felt like the West was united in revulsion. The images of Russian tanks rolling towards Kyiv, the bombed-out apartment blocks, and the mass graves of innocent civilians galvanised support across Europe and made it unthinkable that any serious political figure would fail to see Russia’s aggression for what it was: an imperial war of conquest.
Now such a view seems naïve, and it’s not just the behaviour of the US president that causes concern. There are plenty in Britain willing to echo the victim-blaming and misrepresentation that have characterised too many of Donald Trump’s outbursts.
But the people of Ukraine need more than declarations of solidarity. They need weapons, ammunition, and economic support to sustain their fight. That is why I support the Prime Minister’s announcement this week of a significant increase in defence spending. Our security is tied to Ukraine’s survival, and a Russian victory would embolden every authoritarian regime.
Kremlin narratives designed to deceive
Yet words also matter. The Russian state spends billions of roubles on propaganda because its leaders know just how effective it is. Disinformation floods social media even while Ukrainians fight and die to defend their sovereignty. Kremlin-backed narratives seek to convince Western audiences that their suffering is either self-inflicted or not worth our concern.
One thing is even more useful to Russian strategists than their own propaganda machine: the people their spymasters refer to as “useful idiots”. Those who don’t need, request or require any payment or prompting to speak up for Putin’s interests.
To be clear, none of the people I’m about to name are accused of requesting or accepting Russian payments, or of breaking any law. The charge is of stupidity, not cupidity.
On the right, there is Nigel Farage claiming he is “consistent and honest” about Ukraine. Consistency here means he has repeatedly blamed the invasion on Ukraine's democratic desire to join the EU and Nato.
He has also never hidden his admiration for Putin as a strongman. Farage’s populist nationalism ignores the fact that if Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, his ambitions will not end there.
And then there is the far-left. In Jeremy Corbyn, they have a leader with 2.5 million followers on Elon Musk’s X/Twitter platform. If he were to speak out to defend Ukraine’s statehood and integrity in the face of the assault from the US right, it would be welcomed. But instead of backing Ukraine, his only comments appear to be in opposition to increased defence spending.
Danger of giving up nuclear weapons
What about close to home in Scotland? There are issues for our politicians too.
I recently visited the Royal Navy base at Faslane, the heart of the UK’s continuous-at-sea nuclear deterrence. The SNP say we should give that up.
But I recall that in 1994, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in return for Russian promises of good conduct. That decision was made for the best of reasons, but I wonder how many Ukrainians regret it now.
I believe the UK would be foolish to surrender our nuclear capability in the face of renewed Russian aggression. Instead, we should be proud of Scotland’s role at the heart of the UK’s defence.
Britain has long prided itself on standing up to tyranny. Now is not the time for moral weakness or political opportunism. It is time to stand firm.
Joani Reid is Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven
