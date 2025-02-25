Starmer denies Trump is setting UK policy as defence spending is increased

The Prime Minister announced the increase ahead of a meeting with US president this week

Sir Keir Starmer has denied that Donald Trump is setting UK Government policy, as he said that the choice to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP is “very much my decision”.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference that he has been “arguing for some time” that Europe and the UK “needed to do more” for collective defence and security.

Sir Keir Starmer announced a dramatic increase in defence spending from its current 2.3 per cent to 2.5 per cent by 2027 in response to “tyrant” Vladimir Putin and amid uncertainty over the US’s commitment to European security.

The increase in military funding is coming at the expense of the aid budget, which has triggered fierce criticisms from charities, but Sir Keir has defenced his choice, telling reporters that there is “no driver” of of poverty like conflict.

The change in approach from the UK comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to Washington for talks with Mr Trump, who has repeatedly called for European nations to up their defence spending.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement on defence spending in the Downing Street Briefing Room | PA

Asked what he might say to people who assume the US President is setting UK policy, Sir Keir said the increase in defence spending is “very much my decision” and he has been “arguing for some time” that Europe and the UK “needed to do more”.

“Yes, it’s true President Trump thinks we should do more, and I agree with him,” he said.

“It chimes with my thinking on this. And by more, I mean more capability, I mean more co-ordination, and I mean more spending.

“And we have to learn the lessons of the conflict, particularly when it comes to capability and co-ordination.”

He said we have to respond to what is happening in Ukraine “for the safety and security” of the UK and added: “So, this is very much my decision, based on my assessment of the circumstances that we face as a country, and it is taken first and foremost, to ensure that the United Kingdom and its citizens are safe and secure.

“That is the first duty that I have as Prime Minister. It is my duty, my responsibility, and that is why I have taken this decision today.”

US President Donald Trump, right, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday | AP

The Prime Minister told the Commons on Tuesday that spending on defence will rise from its current 2.3 per cent share of the economy to 2.5 per cent in 2027.

That will mean spending £13.4 billion more every year from 2027, something which Sir Keir acknowledged will require “extremely difficult and painful choices”.

He said he wants that figure to reach 3 per cent of gross domestic product during the next Parliament.

But to fund it, development assistance aid will be slashed from its current level of 0.5 per cent of gross national income to 0.3 per cent in 2027.

Sir Keir told MPs the plan amounts to “the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War”.

Charities have said they are “shocked” and “stunned” by the decision, but Sir Keir has defended the move.

He told the press conference that it “is not a decision I wanted to make” but it was “necessary for the protection of our country”.

“It is important that I am clear that we will continue our support in areas such as Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, of course. That’s the context in which we’ve made this decision,” he told the conference.

He later added: “There is no driver of migration and poverty like conflict. That is why ensuring that by taking strong action now to deter tyrants like Putin we have to take decisions we’ve made today.

“Not a decision I wanted to take, a decision that was necessary for the protection of our country.

“And the very people who are most vulnerable are those that would be hit hardest if there was conflict. And that is why today I’ve taken necessary steps to avoid conflict.”

The Prime Minister also revealed that he will host European leaders over the weekend to discuss future defence.

“I am hosting a number of countries at the weekend for us to continue to discuss how we go forward together as allies in light of the situation that we face,” he said.

The Government has a legal duty for aid spending to meet the United Nations target of 0.7 per cent of gross national income, but that has not been the case since it was cut to 0.5 per cent during the pandemic.

In the financial year 2023-24, the Ministry of Defence spent around £53.9 billion. According to documents from last October’s Budget, this was predicted to increase to £59.8 billion by 2025-26 under the old funding models, a rise of 2.3 per cent.

However, Sir Keir told the House of Commons on Tuesday that the changes will mean “spending an £13.4 billion more on defence every year from 2027”.

Even with the increases, defence will not be near the top of the list of the Government departments with the largest expenditure.

The Department of Health and Social Care spent around £188.5 billion in 2023-24, a figure projected at last year’s Budget to hit £214.1 billion by 2025-26.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claimed his party backed Ukraine, but could not support a cut to aid.

He said: “Aside from a few of Putin’s poodles who are not in their seats in this chamber here today, we are of course united in our support for the people of Ukraine and indeed in wishing the Prime Minister well in his discussions with the President of the United States later this week, but I am afraid that is where the unity ends, because whilst we support increasing defence spending, we cannot support the populist playbook of cutting foreign aid.”

Sir Keir replied: “The decision that I’ve taken today on development aid is not an ideological decision. I absolutely understand the importance of it. It’s a very difficult and painful decision, but a necessary decision.”

Numerous charities also criticised the decision, including Stop the War.

Convenor Lindsey German said: “The prime minister’s announcement of a rapid increase in ‘defence’ spending to 2.6 per cent by 2027 and to 3 per cent in the next parliament was designed to appease Donald Trump and the right wing in Britain.

“It will take the money from overseas development budgets, consigning some of the poorest people in the world to become even poorer. But no worry – Britain will develop more arms and more weapons to facilitate the increasing wars taking place throughout the world.”

WaterAid called it a "cruel betrayal" of people in poverty. Tim Wainwright, Chief Executive, WaterAid, said: “While there is no doubt that the defence budget is crucial to UK security, reducing the UK Aid budget marks a cruel betrayal of people living in poverty globally.

“Access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene not only protects communities, it boosts economic growth and political stability, fundamental to security and survival – yet 1 in 10 people globally live without clean water, locking communities in a cycle of disease and poverty. This is only being compounded by the devastating impacts of climate change, and leading to health crises that don’t respect borders.

“The world cannot watch on while the UK government reduces aid and leaves basic human rights hanging in the balance. We urge the Prime Minister to show leadership and ensure the UK upholds its foreign aid commitments – to protect livelihoods, save lives, and secure the UK in a turbulent world.”

Halima Begum, CEO, Oxfam GB said: “We understand that defence spending has become a major concern in our fast-changing world. However, cutting the already lean aid budget is a false economy and will only increase division, and amounts to a betrayal of the world’s most vulnerable people. It is a false dichotomy to pit international cooperation to tackle poverty against national security interests in order to avoid tax increases.