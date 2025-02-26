Scottish MPs on visit to Ukraine praise 'utter defiance' of its people

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish MPs have praised the “utter defiance” and “spirit” of the Ukrainian people after visiting the country during the three-year anniversary of the beginning of the conflict.

A cross-party trip of parliamentarians arrived in the country last week in a trip organised by UK friends of Ukraine, and went to several cities and hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Scotsman as they travelled back, they spoke of how moving the visit was, as well as the need to increase support for Ukraine. Their return from the visit came as Sir Keir Starmer slashed the aid budget to fund a dramatic increase in defence spending in response to “tyrant” Vladimir Putin and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s commitment to European security.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins claimed he was struck by the “utter defiance” of Ukrainians.

He said: “This is a country that talks about Russia's genocidal war, they are aware of what happens when Russia overruns a city, they remember what happened at Bucha, and at Mauripol.

“It was really moving, and it spoke to me about the depth of international solidarity. Zelensky and all the leaders of the Baltic and Nordic states were there. Ursula von der Leyen was there. President of the European Council António Costa. Justin Trudeau was there. The Spanish prime minister was there. What that spoke to was the depth of pan-European solidarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the spirit of friendship, they really appreciated people going, but goodness me the Europeans could and should be doing a lot more. I think everybody recognises that the Ukrainians are not just fighting for Ukrainian independence, they are fighting for liberty and security for the whole of Europe, given what is at threat.”

Scottish Labour MP Graeme Downie explained the visit left him certain the UK needed to boost defence spending.

He said: “What I took from it is that the UK and Europe need to be much more serious about defence. We need to make sure that Europe is able to defend itself with or without American support.

“We need to go much further and faster with defence spending. We need to make sure that money is being spent in the correct way, to fight the wars of the future, not the wars of the past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Downie, the MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, also revealed Russia put a Mikoyan MiG-31 fighter jet in the air while MPs were in the Ukrainian parliament, forcing them to head to a bunker.

Scottish Labour MP Graeme Downie in Ukraine | Graeme Downie

Scottish Labour MP Johanna Baxter described the trip as “incredibly humbling”.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP said: “We visited the gravesite in Lviv, which had over 1000 graves in it. That keeps being added to as they lose people from the frontline. “Then we went to a hospital where people who have lost limbs are being helped in terms of their recovery. This is in one day. In the evening we are at a train station heading to Kyiv when we see soldiers heading to the front line. You look at all of that, and this being three years in, and nightly alerts which force people into bomb shelters for hours on end.

“In the context of 20,000 children being kidnapped by Russia, and you’re left wondering how people continue. Their resilience, their resolve, is unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes. Their requests of us, in the context of all of that, are pretty modest in terms of aid and assistance and solidarity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad