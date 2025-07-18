Why 'AI Growth Zone' offers genuine hope for Scotland's future

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday we welcomed the news that Dundee University scientists had developed a potentially life-saving test using artificial intelligence. Today we wholeheartedly welcome the announcement that Scotland is to host an ‘AI Growth Zone’ which the UK Government believes could bring in billions of pounds in investment and create thousands of new jobs.

Coupled with the UK’s planned £750 million national supercomputer at Edinburgh University, it represents a source of genuine hope. If everyone involved gets this right, the benefits for Scotland – and indeed the world – could be almost beyond imagining, with new medicines just the start of what can be achieved.

Artificial intelligence, whether in robot form or not, is increasingly becoming part of our lives (Picture: Lintao Zhang) | Getty Images

According to the UK Government, this country’s AI sector has become “a global magnet for investment”, with £44 billion of private money having been “unlocked” since last July. That seems like a major vote of confidence in the scale of Labour’s ambition.