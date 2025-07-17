Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Professor Geoffrey Hinton, aka ‘the Godfather of Artificial Intelligence’, there is a 10 to 20 per cent chance that AI will cause the extinction of humanity. Given his expertise in the subject – a former Google vice-president, he won the 2018 Turing Award for his work on artificial neural networks that simulate human intelligence – it’s a worrying thought that we must take seriously.

However, there is also no doubting the extraordinary benefits of AI. For example, Dundee University researchers have now used it to develop a scan that can help predict a person’s chance of having a heart attack or stroke within the next ten years.

Our eyes can provide a 'window' into the health of our hearts (Picture: Randy Montoya/Sandia National Laboratories) | Getty Images

As consultant cardiologist Dr Ify Mordi explained, “it may be surprising, but the eyes are a window to the heart” and problems with blood vessels in the eye may also mean problems with those supplying the heart.