The lesson we all must learn from comical AI lies about John Swinney and co

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you know John Swinney’s mum was a Polish school dinner lady called Kazimiera and that he was originally from Akron in Ohio? Or that Nicola Sturgeon’s “mom” was a “nearby flesh presser” and her family “placed a high cost on education, difficulty painting and public service”? You did not because you are sensible Scotsman readers and all that is nonsense made up by artificial ‘intelligence’ (stupidity, surely).

Yet, in a sign there are actual, real humans determined to make this a ‘Post-Truth Age’ in which it’s almost impossible to tell the difference between fact and fiction, this rampant misinformation was being offered for sale, in the form of fake biographies of Scotland’s First Ministers, on the website of global retail giant Amazon. The company was in the process of removing the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

False claims about John Swinney were laughable AI nonsense, but the technology is getting ever more sophisticated (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images