The lesson we all must learn from comical AI lies about John Swinney and co

First Minister John Swinney was not originally from Akron in Ohio
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 9th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Did you know John Swinney’s mum was a Polish school dinner lady called Kazimiera and that he was originally from Akron in Ohio? Or that Nicola Sturgeon’s “mom” was a “nearby flesh presser” and her family “placed a high cost on education, difficulty painting and public service”? You did not because you are sensible Scotsman readers and all that is nonsense made up by artificial ‘intelligence’ (stupidity, surely).

Yet, in a sign there are actual, real humans determined to make this a ‘Post-Truth Age’ in which it’s almost impossible to tell the difference between fact and fiction, this rampant misinformation was being offered for sale, in the form of fake biographies of Scotland’s First Ministers, on the website of global retail giant Amazon. The company was in the process of removing the books.

False claims about John Swinney were laughable AI nonsense, but the technology is getting ever more sophisticated (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell)placeholder image
Such blatant, incompetent fakery is almost as comical as the recent ‘football’ match in China between AI-driven robots (Scott McTominay, they were not). However, the technology is advancing in leaps and bounds, and soon the most important question to ask, when considering any contentious claim, will be: “Who is saying this?”

