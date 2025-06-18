How Scotland’s new supercomputer project will prepare UK sectors for new AI frontiers

The recent news that Scotland will host the United Kingdom’s most powerful supercomputer may have raised more than a few eyebrows, but its location could be transformative for many diverse industries.

With a seismic £750 million price tag announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spending Review, the supercomputer is set to become the beating heart of the UK’s bid to become a global artificial intelligence hub.

The new supercomputer, which will be housed at the University of Edinburgh’s advanced computing facility, is set to provide scientists throughout the UK with the tools needed to make calculations on an unprecedented scale with the help of vast computational power and access to artificial intelligence.

With the National Robotarium, situated at Heriot-Watt University's campus at Riccarton, preparing to support the initiative as a key delivery partner, the supercomputer will become a component of a national effort to position Scotland as an innovative presence in the future of AI.

Pioneering the Human Side of AI

Scotland has also become a powerful voice in the sustainable use of artificial intelligence at scale and is a pioneering nation in aligning AI with human rights.

Thanks to research from the Scottish AI Alliance, the Alan Turing Institute, and the Children’s Parliament, a new learning tool has been developed with the intention of educating artificial intelligence professionals to better understand how children’s rights intersect with AI system design and decision-making.

The learning tool, Why Children’s Rights Matter: A Resource for Professionals, balances the potential of AI with its risks, showcasing Scotland’s unique position as a technological pioneer as well as a nation that’s conscious about the implementation of cutting-edge innovations.

This follows a timely warning from Scottish AI expert Professor Richard Susskind, who suggested that the emergence of AI could be more disruptive than the invention of fire, agriculture, the printing press, or industrialisation.

In uniting cutting-edge technologies with sustainable thinking, Scotland may be a fitting location for the UK’s supercomputer project. Its impact will also help to create a widespread positive impression for a wide range of industries, including the marketing landscape.

With 90% of Scottish SMEs claiming that they will invest in artificial intelligence in the coming years, marketing is set to be an industry that transforms on a fundamental level with the arrival of AI at scale.

Ripe for AI Innovation

The artificial intelligence boom has had a profound impact on the marketing landscape, both in Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole.

Data suggests that almost three-quarters of UK marketers feel overwhelmed by how fast their roles are evolving in the age of AI, highlighting how important it is to find a sustainable solution to the disruption of such a transformative technology.

One of the key considerations that leading marketing businesses must keep in mind focuses on retaining the all-important human touch when it comes to campaigns.

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos, just 19% of consumers claimed that they would trust companies or brands more if they were to use AI more frequently in their marketing. The volume of those who would trust brands using AI less had also climbed from 30% to 40% in the span of six months.

With Edinburgh and Glasgow gaining a reputation as two of the United Kingdom’s most ‘AI-savvy’ cities, it’s clear that Scotland is a place that can unite collaboration with AI tools in a way that can support a sense of brand authenticity and trust.

Scotland is already packed with initiatives for the innovative minds of tomorrow and how they can tackle the challenges of AI in marketing. April saw applications open for the award-winning UNLOCKED Internship Programme for emerging creative talents nationally from marginalised ethnicities and low-income backgrounds as part of its 2025 iteration.

Founded by John Doe Group and supported by a wide range of partners, the programme has won Marketing Week’s Talent Trailblazer Award and features 12 internship opportunities throughout design, advertising, TV production, marketing, PR, and digital communications.

The programme will be key for gaining fresh perspectives on how to foster innovation in the marketing landscape in a safe manner that helps to retain consumer confidence in brands utilising AI.

Embracing Technology

Scotland’s measured approach to artificial intelligence adoption could not only support innovation in marketing and other industry practices but also accelerate AI literacy in a way that benefits the United Kingdom as a whole.

With data suggesting that AI will create 133 million jobs by 2030, upskilling when it comes to AI will be a major challenge for many UK job roles throughout various sectors.

While there are many excellent tutorials already available online that focus on bridging skill gaps when it comes to AI automation tools, it’s essential that AI preparation initiatives are supplemented by focusing on comprehension among workers nationally.

Building a Positive AI Culture

In hosting the United Kingdom’s new supercomputer, Scotland will play a crucial role in the government’s plans to become an artificial intelligence hub.

As a result, Scotland will not only become a pioneering force in emerging technologies but will also play an imperative role in the sustainable implementation of AI throughout the UK as a whole.

Given its history of supporting innovation and encouraging the measured use of disruptive tech like AI, Scotland is a fitting host for a supercomputer that could transform our relationship with artificial intelligence.