We've just invented a JD Vance conspiracy theory. And it's pretty good

After two unsuccessful impeachments, Donald Trump may be conspiring with his VP to ensure third time lucky never happens... we reckon anyway

Normally, The Scotsman frowns on conspiracy theories. However, the temptation to concoct one to explain the new political phenomenon that is JD Vance is simply too great and we have succumbed.

Normally US Vice-Presidents are seldom seen or heard. It’s sometimes regarded as political career death, an assessment with which Kamala Harris may agree. However, somehow, despite being in the shadow of the limelight-hogging Donald Trump, Vance is getting wall-to-wall coverage.

Would you impeach Donald Trump if it resulted in JD Vance becoming US President? (Picture: Drew Hallowell) | Getty Images

First he claimed Russia was less of a threat to Europe’s democracies than supposed attacks on free speech from within; then he lambasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for being “disrespectful”; and now he’s been forced to deny he had UK troops in mind when dismissing the deterring effect of a peacekeeping force from “some random country” in Ukraine.

At times, it seems like he’s actually worse than Trump... hang on a minute. Twice unsuccessfully impeached, Trump may have developed strategies to avoid third time lucky. And if a successful impeachment would usher in the age of President Vance, would anyone dare?