Volodymyr Zelensky says Trump showdown 'regrettable' as MPs condemn end to US aid

Volodymyr Zelensky has declared Ukraine is ready to work under Donald Trump’s “strong leadership” to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, as he was forced to issue an extraordinary statement in the wake of a US decision to pause all military aid to his country.

The Ukrainian president described his clash with Mr Trump in the Oval Office on Friday - a confrontation that sparked a wave of support for Mr Zelensky from European leaders - as "regrettable" as he said he it was “time to make things right”.

Sir Keir Starmer responded by welcoming Mr Zelensky’s “steadfast commitment to securing peace”, in the wake of the two leaders speaking over the phone on Tuesday.

The comments were delivered after the White House suspended delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv, announcing that assistance to Ukraine was being “reviewed” to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.

US President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine | Carl Court/PA Wire

Mr Zelensky said he was “ready to come to the negotiation table” with the US president “as soon as possible” to sign a mineral deal and secure peace. Writing on X, he said: “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be.

"It is regrettable that it happened this way.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.

Mr Zelensky added: “Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

Issuing a read out of the call between Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Turning to President Zelensky’s most recent calls for further diplomatic efforts to achieve the swiftest possible end to the war, the Prime Minister welcomed President Zelensky’s steadfast commitment to securing peace.

“Underscoring that any peace for Ukraine needed to be lasting and secure, the Prime Minister said no one wanted peace more than Ukraine.”

It comes after it emerged Sir Keir spoke to Mr Trump about the need to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine just hours before the White House paused military aid to Kyiv.

Scottish MPs had earlier condemned the White House’s decision to pause military aid, with SNP MP Stephen Gethins claiming it showed the need for the UK to work more closely with Europe.

He said: “Ukraine is fighting a war for its very existence and the survival of its citizens. Ukrainians know that any Russian advantages in the battlefield will result in devastating consequences for innocent Ukrainians.

“That is why it is right to give Ukraine the means of defending itself against Russia’s aggression. This suspension is wrong and highlights once again the need for Europe’s democracies to work even more closely together on Ukraine and our mutual security.”

Lib Dem defence spokesperson Jamie Stone also called for the UK to do more with the EU.

The Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross said: It is gravely disappointing that Trump has suspended all military aid to Ukraine. But we can only control what we in the UK decide to do next, and my belief is that we should up our forces and strengthen our relationship with the EU, who have always been our allies.

“Two days before war broke out in 2022, I attended a meeting of the ten Joint Expeditionary Force nations at Belvoir Castle. I was invited by the defence secretary in my capacity as my party’s spokesperson.

Keir Starmer has been urged to seek closer ties with Europe | Getty Images

“Something that was clear to me in that meeting was how much good will there is towards the UK. Now, more than ever, we must build on these friendships for the sake of peace in Ukraine and, indeed, the rest of the world.”

Scottish Labour MP Blair McDougall called for Europe to produce more weapons, adding: “This is a reminder that [Vladimir] Putin won’t be defeated by supportive social media posts, but by arms. Until Europe can manufacture more, that means American arms.

“We are, for a period of time, at the mercy of the bullies in the Oval Office. We have to work at speed to hasten the day when that is not so. In the meantime, there will have to be prudent swallowing diplomacy to bring US arms back on line.”

Scottish Labour MP Graeme Downie echoed this, calling for Europe to step up arms productions.

He said: “I returned from a trip to Ukraine just last week and saw first-hand the resolve and determination of the people and how important it is that the UK continues to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“The Prime Minister has made clear his priority of working with all our of allies to make sure that happens. I fully support the decision of the government to increase defence spending and believe other European countries must follow this leadership. Europe must take responsibility for its own defence and fully stand up to Russian aggression.”

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner insisted the UK would not be sidelined by any decision taken by the White House.

She said: “Well, the Prime Minister set out yesterday that we are absolutely focused on making sure that we get that peace and the security guarantees as part of that, he mentioned in the House that we won’t be derailed or sidelined by commentary, ongoing commentary, but that we will use our relationship, our long-standing relationship, with the US and our European allies to support Ukraine and President Zelensky in getting that peace deal and making sure those securities are part of that.”

It was put to Ms Rayner the US decision was more than just commentary. She replied: “What the US government decides to do, that’s entirely their decision. But the UK and the Prime Minister is very clear on our support for Ukraine and that we need that peace deal.

“And President Trump has said that we need a peace deal as well, and we’re focused on making sure we get that over the line with US support and our European partners.”

It follows US Vice-President JD Vance questioning the Labour leader’s ambitions to have British troops police any peace deal.

He said: “The president knows that, look, if you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantees Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Following the suspension of US aid on Monday, a UK Government spokeswoman said “key allies” were being engaged with as Britain seeks to secure a lasting peace.

“We remain absolutely committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and are engaging with key allies in support of this effort,” she said. “It is the right thing to do and is in our interest to do so.

“We have bolstered Ukrainian military capabilities through our commitment to provide Ukraine with £3 billion a year in military aid for as long as it takes and through a £2.26bn loan using sanctioned Russian assets.