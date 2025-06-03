Tribute band to upstage Oasis? Murrayfield showdown looms

Murrayfield Ice Rink pulls off music industry coup by booking Definitely Oasis for same days as Oasis plays Murrayfield Stadium next door
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

It is no exaggeration to say that, on August 8, 9 and 12, three of the biggest gigs in Scottish history will take place at Murrayfield Stadium when Oasis’s reunion tour comes to Edinburgh – the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, back on stage as if Cool Britannia had never got overly heated.

However, thanks to a stroke of genius by the decidedly cool Murrayfield Ice Rink, just next door, a ‘rival’ band will play there on those exact same days. No, don’t worry, it’s not Blur, but tribute band Definitely Oasis so it will all be very friendly.

The Gallagher brothers are bringing the sound of the '90s back to modern-day Murrayfield (Picture: James Fry)The Gallagher brothers are bringing the sound of the '90s back to modern-day Murrayfield (Picture: James Fry)
The Gallagher brothers are bringing the sound of the '90s back to modern-day Murrayfield (Picture: James Fry) | Getty Images

Singer Brian McGhee said the ice rink had got in touch shortly after the Oasis dates were announced. “It’s weird to think they’ll be two minutes away, maybe they’ll be able to hear us from their dressing rooms,” he said.

Tickets for Oasis are changing hands for hundreds of pounds on second-hand ticket websites, but it’ll cost just £10 (£5 for kids) to see Definitely Oasis. As the crowds mingle in local bars after the shows, just who will be the more satisfied? We can’t wait to find out.

