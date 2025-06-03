Tribute band to upstage Oasis? Murrayfield showdown looms

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is no exaggeration to say that, on August 8, 9 and 12, three of the biggest gigs in Scottish history will take place at Murrayfield Stadium when Oasis’s reunion tour comes to Edinburgh – the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, back on stage as if Cool Britannia had never got overly heated.

However, thanks to a stroke of genius by the decidedly cool Murrayfield Ice Rink, just next door, a ‘rival’ band will play there on those exact same days. No, don’t worry, it’s not Blur, but tribute band Definitely Oasis so it will all be very friendly.

The Gallagher brothers are bringing the sound of the '90s back to modern-day Murrayfield (Picture: James Fry) | Getty Images

Singer Brian McGhee said the ice rink had got in touch shortly after the Oasis dates were announced. “It’s weird to think they’ll be two minutes away, maybe they’ll be able to hear us from their dressing rooms,” he said.