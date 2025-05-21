Oasis's £1 billion UK tour can be spark that definitely, maybe reignites Cool Britannia
Wonderwall? More like Wonderwallets, as one wag put it. Oasis fans are apparently set to spend more than £1 billion attending the band’s 17 reunion concerts in the UK, including three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in August.
According to Barclays, which drew up the figures, their fans are so excited about the whole thing that they’re planning some cultural time-travelling back to the 1990s. So expect to see baggy jeans, bucket hats and Gallagher brothers-inspired haircuts. Some are even planning to avoid using their smartphones to help their trip down memory lane seem all the more real.
Ah, the ’90s. Remember Cool Britannia, reasonable heating bills, post-Cold War optimism about the world, and not having to worry about Trump’s trade war or Putin’s real one? If only Oasis could somehow magically turn the clock back.
But then, just as these pop sages once counselled “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, we probably shouldn’t look back in envy either. And maybe this tour will be the spark that reignites the economy and a return to the good old days. No, not maybe, Definitely Maybe.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.