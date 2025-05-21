Oasis's £1 billion UK tour can be spark that definitely, maybe reignites Cool Britannia

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wonderwall? More like Wonderwallets, as one wag put it. Oasis fans are apparently set to spend more than £1 billion attending the band’s 17 reunion concerts in the UK, including three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in August.

According to Barclays, which drew up the figures, their fans are so excited about the whole thing that they’re planning some cultural time-travelling back to the 1990s. So expect to see baggy jeans, bucket hats and Gallagher brothers-inspired haircuts. Some are even planning to avoid using their smartphones to help their trip down memory lane seem all the more real.

Can the Gallagher brothers, pictured in 1995, bring back 1990s-style optimism to Britain? (Picture: Dave Hogan) | Getty Images

Ah, the ’90s. Remember Cool Britannia, reasonable heating bills, post-Cold War optimism about the world, and not having to worry about Trump’s trade war or Putin’s real one? If only Oasis could somehow magically turn the clock back.