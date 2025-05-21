Wonder wallets: Oasis fans ‘set to spend £1bn on UK reunion tour concerts’

Concert-goers expected to spend an average of £766 each

Oasis fans are set to collectively spend more than £1 billion attending the band’s highly-anticipated reunion concerts in the UK, according to estimates from Barclays.

Across 17 UK concerts, fans attending the Oasis Live ’25 Tour are predicted to fork out a total of £1.06 billion to see the Gallagher brothers reunite on stage.

Attendees are typically expected to spend around £766, including money for tickets, accommodation, travel costs, clothing, merchandise, and food and drinks.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

Spending on the Oasis tour, which includes dates at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in August, is part of a broader shift towards consumers prioritising memorable experiences over physical items – known as the “experience economy” – Barclays said.

A survey commissioned by Barclays found that a quarter (24 per cent) of people plan to spend more on experiences and events this summer than the same period last year.

The survey also indicated that a significant portion of ticket-holders are longtime fans, with many saying they have seen the band play before, or that they have seen Noel Gallagher or Liam Gallagher play separately.

Baggy jeans, bucket hats and parkas

Some fans also said they will be embracing the 1990s, by wearing baggy jeans, bucket hats, parkas and sneakers, with some also intending to get a Gallagher brothers-inspired haircut as part of their preparations.

For an even more authentic ’90s experience, some attendees also said they will avoid using their phones.

Rich Robinson, head of hospitality and leisure at Barclays, said: “The experience economy is no longer a trend, it’s a fundamental shift in how consumers determine their financial priorities.

“Just as we saw with last year’s (Taylor Swift) Eras Tour, fans are willing to go to great lengths when there is an emotional connection.”

Barclays sees nearly 40 per cent of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, giving it insights into UK consumer spending.