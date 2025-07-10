Skye's ancient Duntulm Castle needs help to see off its final nemesis

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duntulm Castle, perched high on a sheer cliff on Skye’s north coast, has had a hard life. Dating to the 1400s, it saw years of conflict between the MacDonalds and the MacLeods. After it was abandoned, it fell into disrepair and then a great storm in the 1980s caused extensive damage. It’s also said to have more than its fair share of ghosts.

But now the ruin may face its final nemesis, an enemy that, given time, could prove every bit as destructive as a horde of angry, claymore-swinging clansmen – tens of thousands of pleasant, mild-mannered tourists. In 2023 and 2024, a total of 159,000 visited the site.

Duntulm Castle on the north Trotternish coast on the Isle of Skye is under pressure from visitor numbers. | Geograph.org/Peter Moore

Now Highland Council has asked for scheduled monument consent to repair erosion caused by “visitor footfall”. Donald Ross, of Skye Conservation, who is working on the site, said “the numbers are unreal”, adding that the castle “has real historic value and we really can’t afford to neglect the place”.