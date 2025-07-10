Skye's ancient Duntulm Castle needs help to see off its final nemesis

After clan warfare, storms, disrepair and ghosts, Duntulm Castle on Skye faces a terrifying new threat
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 10th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Duntulm Castle, perched high on a sheer cliff on Skye’s north coast, has had a hard life. Dating to the 1400s, it saw years of conflict between the MacDonalds and the MacLeods. After it was abandoned, it fell into disrepair and then a great storm in the 1980s caused extensive damage. It’s also said to have more than its fair share of ghosts.

But now the ruin may face its final nemesis, an enemy that, given time, could prove every bit as destructive as a horde of angry, claymore-swinging clansmen – tens of thousands of pleasant, mild-mannered tourists. In 2023 and 2024, a total of 159,000 visited the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Duntulm Castle on the north Trotternish coast on the Isle of Skye is under pressure from visitor numbers.placeholder image
Duntulm Castle on the north Trotternish coast on the Isle of Skye is under pressure from visitor numbers. | Geograph.org/Peter Moore

Now Highland Council has asked for scheduled monument consent to repair erosion caused by “visitor footfall”. Donald Ross, of Skye Conservation, who is working on the site, said “the numbers are unreal”, adding that the castle “has real historic value and we really can’t afford to neglect the place”.

Perhaps those ghosts need some human help in scaring people off. Time for white sheets and wind chimes? Then again, that would probably only make things worse.

Related topics:Skye
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice