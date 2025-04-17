The casket is believed to contain the ‘casket letters’

It is an object that is believed to have contained letters used to implicate Mary, Queen of Scots in the murder of her husband, Lord Darnley.

Now a rare silver casket believed to have belonged to the Scottish monarch will go on display in Stirling.

Closely associated with one of the most dramatic episodes in Scottish history, the object has long fascinated historians and the public alike: entwined with scandal, power struggles and ultimately the downfall of the queen.

On loan from National Museums Scotland, the late 15th or early 16th-century French casket will go on show at the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum from May 1 to August 31.

The item is said to have contained the so-called “casket letters”, which became a turning point in Mary’s fate. Experts say the silver box that may have held them remains one of the most compelling artefacts in Scottish history.

This is the first time the casket has been shown in Stirling, where Mary spent part of her childhood and held court as queen at Stirling Castle.

Coinciding with a wider programme of refurbishment at The Smith, the exhibition will see the casket displayed alongside an interpretive exhibition staged in the museum’s reception hall.

Conservator Diana de Bellaigue removes tarnish from the Mary, Queen of Scots casket. Copyright Duncan McGlynn | NMS

Caroline Mathers, director of The Stirling Smith, said: “We’re thrilled to be the only Central Belt venue for this remarkable object, which holds such cultural and emotional power in Scotland’s story. There’s something extraordinary about standing in the presence of an object believed to have been touched by the hands of Mary, Queen of Scots. It becomes more than a casket — it becomes a witness.

“Our exhibition explores both the myth and the material, inviting new generations to ask questions, form connections and consider how the past still speaks to us.”

She added: “This loan has allowed us to and to think more creatively about how we use space and share our collections as well as push forward with long-term plans such as developing our retail offer. The Stirling Smith is always evolving — and we hope this exhibition will be a turning point not just for the museum, but for how Stirling’s own story is told.”

Dr Anna Groundwater, principal curator of renaissance and early modern history at National Museums Scotland, said: “One of Scotland’s national treasures, this extraordinary casket has been venerated as a relic of Mary, Queen of Scots for centuries, and I’m delighted that visitors to The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum have the opportunity to see it up close.

“Beyond its connections to one of Scotland’s most famous figures, it is a rare and spectacular piece of historic silver in its own right.”

The silver casket | NMS