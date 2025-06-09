Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a natural cave carved by an underground river thousands of years ago and was the home of a miracle-working saint, whose arm bone is believed to have helped Robert the Bruce’s army win the Battle of Bannockburn.

Now a film telling the story, mystery and legends of Saint Fillan’s cave in the East Neuk of Fife is to be shown in the tiny cave itself.

The Light, the Bell & the Burden explores mysteries around belief, folklore and healing through St Fillan and the relics connected to him.

Amongst these relics are eight river stones which are said to have specific healing properties; the saint’s bronze bell known as the Bernane, also used for healing and the arm and hand of the saint himself, which is said to have glowed with light allowing the saint to write sermons in the cave, in the village of Pittenweem.

Commissioned by ENF with support from Event Scotland’s National Events Programme, the video will be installed inside the coastal cave measuring around 10 metres by six metres, where St Fillan is said to have lived as a hermit towards the end of his life in the eighth century.

It features a recorded performance of The Witch of Leanachan, a dramatic and haunting piece written by fiddle player and composer Donald Grant, who is joined by “maverick”, genre-bending cellist Su-A-Lee of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Filmmaker Andy McGregor, whose previous audio-visual work includes creative direction of the annual Castle of Light show at Edinburgh Castle, large scale video installations for Walter Scott 250th anniversary and a long association with the East Neuk Festival, which commissioned the film, said: “It’s an honour to be invited to make this work for this the 20th year of the Festival and for this unique and hallowed space. The story of St Fillan and the wider history of Pittenweem establish themes which resonate for me personally, and – I hope – universally when expressed in the work.

“I have always been drawn to the area where belief and ritual overlap and to spaces, objects, stories and sounds.”

Robert the Bruce is said to have had a reliquary containing St Fillan’s arm bone, which he brought to the Battle of Bannockburn. Legend claims the bone fell out, indicating a “miraculous sign”, which was credited with victory in the battle.

St Fillan’s Cave is embedded in a natural rock behind the small town of Pittenweem.

Svend McEwan-Brown, director of East Neuk Festival, said: “Festivals happen in special places for a reason – it’s the magic combination of place and performances that give them the edge when it comes to leaving audiences with incredible memories of magical experiences.

“Andy McGregor has been involved with ENF since the very beginning and it is wonderful to welcome him back to create what I am sure will be a special work in a wonderfully atmospheric space.”

Rebecca Edser, head of EventScotland said: “The Light, the Bell & the Burden installation utilises the power of events to showcase one of Scotland’s many fascinating tales from our history. EventScotland is delighted to support the East Neuk Festival in their 21st year, where a range of talented artists are set to gather in some of the most charming villages, and venues in Scotland.

“The festival is part of an exciting portfolio of events taking place across the country that we are supporting to deliver a wide range of economic and social benefits and strengthen our position as a world-leading tourism and events destination.”