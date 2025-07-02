Tourist hot-spots on the Isle of Skye had some of the highest numbers of parking fines issued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of parking fines issued across Skye has more than doubled in the past five years, figures have revealed, with more than £400,000 in penalties served to motorists last year alone.

Highland Council figures showed a total of 7,011 parking penalties were issued in 2024 - more than double the 2,784 served to motorists in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the fines last year were issued at popular tourist spots such as the Fairy Pools, the figures presented at an Isle of Skye and Raasay committee meeting on Monday showed.

Poor parking has been a long-standing problem on Skye.

The purpose of Monday’s meeting was to update members on income generated from parking in council car parks in their wards. Fines totalling £430,000 were issued in the most recent 2024/25 financial year.

Tourist hot-spots in particular, including at The Old Man of Storr - one of Skye’s most popular walks - had some of the highest numbers.

Parking has been a constant problem on Skye. | Peter Summers/Getty Image

Between April 2024 and March this year, 1,346 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued at Bayfield (West) car park in Portree. This totalled £81,850.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, at Somerled Square car park in Portree, 1,125 PCNs were issued totalling £69,500.

At the famous Fairy Pools, 184 notices with a total value of £10,250 for roadside parking were given out.

At a car park at the Old Man of Storr, 948 PCNs totalling £56,350 were issued.

Tour operators had previously told The Scotsman about the “total chaos” unfolding on the island, claiming some 400 vehicles could get stuck in a traffic jam on the main road to the Fairy Pools in Glen Brittle at one time with up to a four-hour wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) issued and how much are the fines?

There are a range of reasons why someone may receive a PCN. This includes parking on a pavement, not having a valid parking ticket, exceeding time limits in a parking pay and parking in a disabled space without a valid Blue Badge.

They can be issued at an initial amount of £50, with a reduced rate of £25 if paid within 14 days.

However, the penalty can also rise to £150, plus a sheriff officer's charge, if not paid after 70 days.

People have the right to challenge a PCN. A report to the Isle of Skye and Raasay committee said on average 70 per cent of parking debts were collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking at Quiraing in Skye. | Getty Images

A council spokesperson told The Scotsman there were a number of factors that have contributed to the rise of PCNs issued on Skye.

The spokesperson said this includes an increase in the regulated parking areas, an increase in parking restrictions and no waiting restrictions in key locations to prevent routes being obstructed, as well as an increase in the number of parking enforcement officers.

Highland Council say key visitor locations generate high PCN numbers

“A number of areas that generate high PCN numbers are around key visitor locations, and it is likely that a significant proportion of the PCNs issued on Skye are to visitors at these locations,” the spokesperson said.

“Parking rule breaking is a concern and the seriousness of this can depend on the area and frequency. In many areas, it can cause safety issues, block traffic, and create challenging situations for pedestrians and drivers.”