Scotland's schools must restore discipline to tackle boys' 'spine-chilling' sexism

“Why do you even have a job? Women are only good for one thing.” “You’ve got quite the attitude on you for a girl.” “It doesn’t matter if they say no.”

According to Kim Gillanders, a secondary school teacher who spoke at the Scottish Trades Union Congress meeting in Dundee, these are just a few examples of the “spine-chilling” way that some boys talk about girls and female teachers. “Children... these are children that are saying these things,” she said.

It took a Netflix drama, Adolescence, to wake many people up to the hideous effects of influencers who spout sexist lies on social media to young boys of an impressionable age. But while TV shows can put a national spotlight on problems – as famously seen with ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office – finding solutions requires action in the real world.

If they are to learn, pupils must first respect their teachers (Picture: Loic Venance) | AFP via Getty Images

Teachers must be treated with respect

The first necessary step is to restore discipline in Scotland’s schools. This has been allowed to deteriorate to the point where some pupils appear to think they can insult or even assault teachers with impunity.

Insisting that teachers are treated with respect should be the starting point for education, as pupils who view them with contempt are unlikely to listen, let alone learn anything. Bad behaviour must result in consequences that act as an effective deterrent to any repetition by the individual involved and to classmates who might otherwise think they can get away with similar misconduct. This is not old-fashioned, it’s simple common sense.

There is also a need to find role models who can act as a positive influence on boys and counteract the deluge of online toxicity without coming across as preachy do-gooders. As difficult as this might be, it would help make respect for women the norm among the young generation.

