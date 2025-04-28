Language used against women in schools is ‘spine-chilling’, conference told

Social media influencers blamed for schoolboys believing such behaviour is “acceptable”

The language used by young boys against women in schools is “spine-chilling”, a union representative has said.

Kim Gillanders, a secondary teacher and member of the NASUWT teaching union, spoke in favour of a motion condemning the far right at the STUC congress in Dundee on Monday.

The “erosion of rights, removing of safeguarding and the lack of consequences” have meant boys in schools believe such behaviour is “acceptable”, she said, as she lay the blame at influencers on social media – hinting at the likes of Andrew Tate.

“The way that boys are speaking about girls and women teachers is spine-chilling,” she added.

“‘I don’t have to listen to you.’

“‘Why do you even have a job? Women are only good for one thing.’

“‘You’ve got quite the attitude on you for a girl.’

“‘It doesn’t matter if they say no.’

“Children – these are children that are saying these things.”

The theme of the annual union conference is based on tackling the far right and comes after First Minister John Swinney held a summit last week on the same issue, which was attended by political and faith leaders as well as STUC general secretary Roz Foyer.

The debate on Monday morning – which was passed unanimously – committed STUC resources to tackle the issue.

Speaking in the same debate, Talat Ahmed, the co-chair of the STUC’s Black Workers Committee, warned that Reform UK was an “existential threat” ahead of next year’s Holyrood election, and described party leader Nigel Farage’s pledge to appoint a minister for deportation if they win the next election as “Nazi-esque”.

“We have to reject the politics of divide and rule,” she added.

“That’s why it’s critical to challenge them at the ballot box.”

In a later debate on a different motion, Ms Ahmed added that the prospect of Mr Farage’s party winning as many as 12 seats at Holyrood next year was a “real frightening prospect”, claiming that a good result for the party in this week’s English local elections could represent a “seismic shift”.

“When we have a St Andrews Day in November mobilisation this year, that has got to be a call to arms as a countdown to our movement challenging Reform at the Scottish elections next year,” she added.

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Scotland is a proud nation built by people of all backgrounds, and Reform UK stands for fairness, security, and opportunity for every law-abiding citizen.

“It is telling that instead of debating ideas openly, our political opponents resort to baseless smears and hysterical comparisons to shut down discussion. This behaviour reflects their fear of real change, not our values.

“We believe in controlled, compassionate immigration, a fair economy that rewards hard work, and safe communities where the law is respected by all. That is not extremist, it is common sense, and it reflects the views of millions of ordinary Scots.

“Reform UK will not be intimidated or silenced by politically motivated attacks.

“We are focused on giving Scotland a new choice, one based on truth, responsibility, and respect for the people, not on fear or division.”

Speaking ahead of the event, the STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said tackling the far right would require living and working standards to be improved.

“If we ever hope to defeat the far right populism that has infected our politics and our communities, then we must take the shackles off workers,” she said.

“To do so, we must raise standards: the standard of living, the standard of our public services and the standard of our political discourse.”