Why an entire generation of young Scottish men could be lost to ‘toxic influencers’

A Scottish Labour MP has warned failing to engage with young men now could see an entire generation lost to “toxic influencers”.

Gregor Poynton, the MP for Livingston, is one of dozens of Labour MPs, most of them men, who have joined forces to help combat the manosphere, with positive messages about fatherhood and the promise of better paternity rights.

Gregor Poynton MP in the House of Commons

The new grouping of MPs is now urging Labour to speak to men directly, warning that by “leaving a void” they are allowing figures on the right, such as controversial influencer Andrew Tate, to lead the discourse around masculinity.

Speaking exclusive to The Scotsman, Mr Poynton warned the UK was at a “crossroads” and had to act now.

He said: “Too many young men are being drawn into dangerous online spaces where harmful ideas about masculinity are spread. As MPs, we have a responsibility to offer a positive alternative — one that promotes healthy relationships, strong role models, and real opportunities for young men to succeed.

“We can’t afford to leave a vacuum where toxic influencers step in. That’s why I’m working with colleagues across Parliament to push for meaningful change — whether that’s through better education, stronger paternity rights, or supporting young men to find positive pathways.

“Encouraging better paternity rights isn’t just about supporting dads, It’s about creating stronger families and giving young boys positive examples of engaged fatherhood. When dads have the time and flexibility to be present, it benefits everyone.

“This isn’t just about individual families, it’s about shaping a society where young men feel valued, included and empowered to be the best versions of themselves. That’s the kind of future we need to build.

“We’re at a crossroads. If we don’t engage with young men now and provide them with positive alternatives, we risk losing a generation to voices that don’t have their best interests at heart. We can and must do better.”

The push follows a UK report calling for a “boy-positive” learning environment to be developed in schools. The report by the Higher Policy Education Institute into educational underachievement of boys, who lag behind girls, said the status was causing greater economic inactivity among young men and led to “a veering towards the political extremes, particularly among less well-educated men”. The institute urged the government to develop a strategy for men’s education, overseen by a new minister for men and boys.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has warned that ignoring the negative impact of social media, particularly on young men, is not an option | AFP via Getty Images

Mr Poynton’s intervention comes the same week former England manager Gareth Southgate spoke of his fear that “callous, manipulative and toxic influencers” were replacing traditional father figures in society.

In a speech for the BBC's annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture, Mr Southgate said: “Young men are suffering. They are feeling isolated. They’re grappling with their masculinity and with their broader place in society.

“And this void is filled by a new kind of role model who do not have their best interests at heart. These are callous, manipulative and toxic influencers whose sole drive is for their own gain.”