Scotland can beat France today if they show some James McFadden-style gallus

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finn Russell once jokingly compared himself to Argentinian footballing great Lionel Messi. However, as he and the rest of the Scotland rugby team prepare to take on the mighty France in Paris this evening, they could perhaps take inspiration from a footballer from much closer to home.

James McFadden’s wonder goal against France in 2007 will live long in the memory as Scotland defeated one of the strongest sides in the world, demonstrating that underdogs can win even when the odds really are stacked against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McFadden celebrates after scoring against France at the Parc De Princes stadium in Paris in 2007 (Picture: Franck Fife) | AFP via Getty Images

According to national rugby coach Gregor Townsend, France are "probably the biggest challenge right now in world rugby” and few would doubt him after their thumping 42-27 victory over previously undefeated Ireland, who might still manage a third consecutive Six Nations title.