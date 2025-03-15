Scotland can beat France today if they show some James McFadden-style gallus
Finn Russell once jokingly compared himself to Argentinian footballing great Lionel Messi. However, as he and the rest of the Scotland rugby team prepare to take on the mighty France in Paris this evening, they could perhaps take inspiration from a footballer from much closer to home.
James McFadden’s wonder goal against France in 2007 will live long in the memory as Scotland defeated one of the strongest sides in the world, demonstrating that underdogs can win even when the odds really are stacked against them.
According to national rugby coach Gregor Townsend, France are "probably the biggest challenge right now in world rugby” and few would doubt him after their thumping 42-27 victory over previously undefeated Ireland, who might still manage a third consecutive Six Nations title.
However, in a Six Nations that contains four really good teams, Scotland are definitely one of them. Both they and France lost by a single point to England, so this game should be close. Having the kind of self-belief and gallus displayed by McFadden when he decided to shoot from 30 (or was it 40) yards out will be key.
