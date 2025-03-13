'He can perform at the highest level' - Gregor Townsend explains his big Scotland call

Glasgow man rewarded for impressing off the bench

If Gregor Brown was initially a reluctant second row then it says much for the Aberdonian's willingness to embrace the new role that he finds himself starting there for Scotland against France in what his coach has dubbed "the toughest test in world rugby".

It was less than three months ago that Brown was reflecting on the fact he sees himself primarily as a back row. He made the observation at Hampden Park, three days before Christmas, having just excelled for Glasgow Warriors in a victory over Edinburgh that was more convincing than the 33-14 scoreline suggested.

Brown, 23, played at lock that festive afternoon, one of several noteworthy outings in the middle row that convinced Gregor Townsend to select him ahead of Jonny Gray for Saturday night’s Six Nations decider at the Stade de France.

Brown has featured off the bench in Scotland’s previous four matches but this is his first start in the championship and the hope is he will bring the dynamism and athleticism that has perhaps been missing since Scott Cummings was ruled out through injury.

“I think he's done really well off the bench,” said Townsend. “He is very good in the lineout, really athletic, technically really strong. He's shown for us but also for Glasgow that he can perform at the highest level in the second row position.

“It allows us to have someone who has got the skill and speed of a back-rower but the technical ability of a second-rower to bring that out from the start this week.”

It was Brown’s contributions to Glasgow’s title-winning season that really made Townsend sit up and take notice, including his performance off the bench in the win over the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final at Loftus Versfeld.

“This is a guy going up against big South African packs,” said the coach. “This is someone that can go up against some of the biggest players you can face.

“We've seen that again this year. In the 1872 Cup games, I thought he was very good. You've got to get a balance with size and technical ability, of making your size be as effective as possible. Whether that's his technique in the scrum or his technique around maul defence. Then it's about you as a rugby player. Can you carry hard and get us over the gainline? Can you tackle and defend the way we want you to in our system?

“He does that really well and he's probably one of the most skilful players in our squad.”

Brown's inclusion ahead of the benched Gray is one of two changes made by Townsend to his XV following the 35-29 win over Wales last weekend. The other was enforced after Jack Dempsey failed to recover in time from a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Thursday morning.

“He didn't feel comfortable so we got him scanned on Wednesday night,” said Townsend. “The scan is OK but it's just not going to be right in time for the game.”

The loss of the No 8 is a blow and he is replaced by the experienced and versatile Matt Fagerson who played more than half the Wales match after Rory Darge had to go off.

The good news is that Darge has recovered from the bang on the hip and is fit enough to start in Paris where he will co-captain the team with Finn Russell.

“Rory was in on Thursday morning doing testing so he should be fine for the weekend,” said Townsend.

The coach has also made significant changes to his bench, bringing in Edinburgh pair Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster for their first exposure to the Six Nations and reverting to a six-two split of forwards and backs. The coach said Sam Skinner had been in the frame but a back issue sidelined him, opening the door for Sykes who is likely to need all his abrasiveness in the face of a fresh French pack in the second half in Saint Denis.

Muncaster and Sykes, who impressed Townsend in Edinburgh’s recent win over Munster in Cork, are among six replacements forwards as Scotland arm themselves to deal with France’s seven-one bench.

“The French team at home are always a huge challenge,” said the Scotland coach. “They're playing a game of rugby that's really producing points and scores. They're physical, they're bringing a fresh pack on at some stage in the second half and they're going for the title.”

Scotland are very much second on the bill in what all of France hopes will be a championship party. The visitors do have a miniscule chance of winning the title but it would require such a fanciful sequence of results that Townsend refused to countenance it.

His focus instead is on ending a mixed campaign on a high by emulating the team of 2021 which he led to a famous 27-23 victory at the Stade de France. That remains Scotland's only away win over France in the Six Nations era. A repeat would require the visitors to eliminate the second-half drop-offs that have blighted this campaign.

Italy managed to draw level at 19-19 at Murrayfield before Scotland pulled away to win in the opener; England retrieved a losing position at half-time to win at Twickenham despite losing the try count 3-1 and Wales scored 21 unopposed points in the final quarter in Edinburgh last weekend to reduce the Scots’ winning margin to six points.

“I think that's Test rugby,” reasoned Townsend. “You're disrespectful to the opposition [if you think] you're going to dominate for 80 minutes. We're playing against some quality teams so momentum swings are going to go in the opposition's favour.”