Former Scotland rugby star Johnnie Beattie reacts to Scotland’s greatest ever Six Nations moments

While we eagerly await the conclusion of the Men’s Six Nations Championship 2025, to mark what is the 25th anniversary of the tournament in its current format, a selection of journalists from rugby news site, RugbyPass, have compiled a list of the Championship’s 25 greatest moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking top spot as the tournament’s most memorable moment is Ireland’s dramatic win in 2015 on a try-packed day dubbed ‘Super, Super Saturday’. Going into the final games, three teams, Ireland, Wales and England had a chance of claiming the title, but luckily for Ireland, a French turnover quashed English hopes and gave legendary Ireland captain, Paul O’Connell a memorable send off.

In second place is Wales’ late 17-point comeback in five minutes against Scotland in 2010, culminating in the now-infamous golf buggy incident with flanker, Andy Powell. In third place is Johnny Sexton’s dramatic late drop-goal to earn victory against France in Paris and clinch the Grand Slam for Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnnie Beattie, who was capped 35 times by Scotland, and who featured in the now infamous match against Wales in 2010, shares his thoughts on the game: “So in my memory - having played in that game - that match was at a time where Wales were kind of dominant and a great team with big, physical players, and we went there and initially smashed the game wide open.

Johnnie Beattie

“However, we were very unlucky because we lost Chris Paterson really early on; he lacerated his kidney and Tom Evans broke his neck! So, we had two boys leave the field, but we did still perform really well and to my memory we were leading by 15-odd points going into the last 15 minutes and were quite comfortable. But then I think we gave away two yellow cards going into this period, the game completely flipped on us as we were down to 13 and just couldn't stay in it anymore.”

In fourth place is Wales’ famous grand slam win in 2005; the side’s first in the Six Nations. Rounding off the top five is Finn Russell’s iconic pass in the 2018 tournament against England to help Scotland clinch the Calcutta Cup in a 25-13 victory over their arch rivals.

Scotland’s famous Calcutta Cup win was the nation’s stand out moment in the list of 25, coming in fifth place. Beattie shared his thoughts on this: “I mean, it’s just one of those moments where you’re like ‘wow!’ and I don't think people fully appreciate it. To have the gall to attempt it and to have the vision and the ability to back it up and then execute it, is just top drawer. It was incredible to watch and to take in - and it was at Murrayfield too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finn has the full menu of skills. So whether it's a kick pass, crossfield pass, up and under, he can do it, and his short passing game is exceptional. But, what is really phenomenal about Finn Russell, is his decision-making; he has the ability to scan an opposition defensive line and then to pick out the right runner for what he sees in front of him. I think truly the best that I've seen in terms of the mix of distance and the ability to execute under pressure.

“You won’t see a moment like that in the Six Nations again - and he's thrown the ball a third of the width of the field off his left hand, which is insane.”

In ninth place in the list is Scotland’s famous win at Twickenham in 2021, marking the side’s first victory on English soil since 1983. Beattie, said this about the historic win: “It’s a part of Scottish rugby history that means a lot to me, because my dad was in the side that won at Twickenham in 1983 and I believe they won by the record score.

“There was such a long period of dominance from England where Scotland hadn't won at Twickenham - I mean we'd sometimes been in games, but we'd never really dominated one - but this was one, from start to finish, we were the better team and we played with real confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This game I think was absolutely the door opener for successive wins down there and us retaining the Calcutta Cup for five years straight - which is phenomenal!”

Scotland has played a prominent role in the tournament, with the side’s scintillating play spearheaded by talisman, Finn Russell. Once game epitomising this was Scotland’s comeback to secure a draw against England in 2019, named thirteenth on the list.

Beattie, adds: “I was utterly crestfallen watching the first half. I just thought that we'd been totally outplayed and everyone was onto ordering their next round of drinks and forgetting about the game. But then, for that Scottish side to have come out and played the way they did in the second half, away from home, having not won there since 1983, it just ripped up the script completely.

“The second period was probably one of the best halves of rugby I've ever seen and Finn Russell was creating absolute chaos. Darcy Graham got one back and then you could sort of sense they started to believe and they just held the ball better. It was a domination of possession and I'm not sure if England switched off and they thought the game was gone or not, but it became one of the great Scottish sporting days. I guess it was sad to be denied the win by George Ford at the death, but still, given England were so much better in the first half, a share of the spoils is fair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding off the Scottish successes in the list at 21 is the win against England at Murrayfield in 2000, to deny the arch rivals a Grand Slam. Beattie, said: “I was in the stands for this, I think I was about 15 years old and I vividly remember watching Jason White and Duncan Hodge, basically some of my heroes, and that it was an absolute monsoon - it was typical horrendous Scottish weather.

“Getting to watch Scotland beat England was just the stuff of dreams and getting to see your heroes lift the Calcutta Cup and be part of Scottish rugby folklore was class.

“What they also did was give the entire country a lift and that England side was quite a formidable lineup - which is another reason why I don't think Scotland were expected to win that game at all going in - although they had won the last Five Nations the year previous.”