France head coach admits, ‘I always have my hazards on’

Fabien Galthie has offered an intriguing explanation as to why so many brilliant French teams are so maddeningly inconsistent.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations finale against Scotland in Paris, the France coach attempted to characterise his countrymen’s personality traits and marry them to the performances of the rugby team.

Les Bleus are in pole position to win the championship on Saturday night at the Stade de France in the final match of the 2025 tournament. They will know exactly what they need to do ahead of the local 9pm kick-off but the likelihood is that any sort of victory over Scotland will secure the title.

It would be France’s second Six Nations triumph since 2011 which seems a scant return for such a gifted rugby nation. Ireland have won five titles in that period, and Wales and England four each. In addition, France have never won the Rugby World Cup despite some dazzling performances at the tournament.

France coach Fabien Galthie gives a press conference to announce his team to face Scotland. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Asked to explain this apparent anomaly, Galthie said: “We have to be vigilant as we’re Latin people. It’s in our genes, to be unable back up performances. I’m only talking at an international level, not national.

“We know against us, their British Isles nations, Anglo-Saxons, who prepare for games differently, who can manage their performances and their poor performances. The intensity is still the same though. It’s specific, it’s unique. We have to be vigilant. I'm always on alert, I always have my hazard lights on.”

As if to illustrate such vigilance, Galthie referenced the 2021 match against Scotland when Gregor Townsend’s side defeated his team 27-23, their only win on French soil in the Six Nations era. Then, like now, France were going for the title.

“We know Scotland well, we’ve met them often in the past six years, we also remember the scenario against Scotland four years ago, we needed to win the match with a bonus point and a specific points difference, but we lost,” said Galthie at a press conference to announce his team. “I spoke after with Gregor Townsend, and it was a motivation for them. They know what they’re doing, they know how to win games against the best opponents, they’ve already done that and know what their ambition is.”