Maybe politics can be fun - and the Scottish Tories new leader, Russell Findlay, is about to find out

Congratulations then, to Russell Findlay, a man who has become Scottish Tory leader after what has felt more like a procession than a contest.

He arrives with his party ousted from Westminster, after a historic drubbing, and facing the loss of their opposition status in Holyrood, with the Conservatives expected to come third in 2026.

Put plainly, it seems a terrible time to take on the job, with there being no immediate prospect of leading a Scottish Government or having friends in one that can deliver on the promises you make. Managing to come second, matching Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson’s results, would be astonishing, albeit even less likely than Sir Keir Starmer paying for his own clothes.

Russell Findlay could be doing this a lot, if he gets the narrative right

However, looking at Labour’s start, it should not be considered impossible. In fact, looking at the polling, there may genuinely be reasons to be cheerful, optimistic and think this job is no longer the poisoned chalice of old.

Instead of governing, Mr Findlay will most likely spend his time campaigning on the key issues his party cares about, and criticising others without ever being in a position to face those same tough decisions himself. For a former journalist, it actually sounds quite easy and very much in his wheelhouse.

There should also be an end to the constant friction between the Scottish Tories and their Westminster counterparts. In Mr Ross’s tenure, you couldn’t go a day without the UK government doing all they could to make life hell for the Scottish Tories, always putting them on the defensive.

There will be no closing of the Union Unit after firing its only Scottish member, no Brexit or weekly clash at Prime Minister’s Questions. SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn doesn’t have a question to be belittled over in response. Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and their handling of a pandemic is over. Those are no longer the big issues.

Also over is the need to defend policy or a lack of funding for Scotland. Mr Findlay does not have colleagues responsible for Barnett consequentials, decisions taken in Westminster are that of Labour, and therein lies opportunity.

For all their talk of the adults being back in charge, Sir Keir has had an eventful beginning to government. In addition to the freebies row, he’s made life harder for Scottish Labour with his approach to the two-child benefit cap and the winter fuel allowance. It has also led to the surreal situation of the Conservatives criticising the government over public spending cuts and not protecting the most vulnerable.

Freed from the shackles of power, Mr Findlay can do the same and use the same critique on the SNP, who despite their protestations have also made cuts to the winter fuel allowance. The Scottish Tories no longer need to be cleaners mopping up the mess caused by a Tory government. Instead, they can go on the attack, calling out both administrations for their failures.

