Russell Findlay delivered a solid performance, in his first outing as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Findlay will be quietly pleased with his debut First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) as Scottish Conservative leader. It was a solid performance. But it still took less than seven minutes for his past to come back to haunt him.

The former journalist used direct, pithy language to take John Swinney to task over the Scottish Government’s beleaguered National Care Service plans. Those plans are on life support after council leaders and trade unions withdrew their backing, citing concern over the legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Why is the First Minister pushing ahead with a plan that nobody seems to want?” the new Scottish Tory leader asked. A fair question.

Mr Swinney pointed to the huge challenges within the care sector as well as regional disparities when it comes to delayed discharge, or bed blocking.

“Today, per 100,000 of population in each local authority area in our country, the number of delayed discharges ranges from 9.3 in one local authority area, to 108 in another - ten times the difference,” Mr Swinney said.

The First Minister added: “That is unfair in this country. It needs to be addressed. And that is what a National Care Service will deliver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Findlay, leader of the Scottish Conservative party, during his first appearance in the role at First Minster's Questions. Picture: PA | PA

Mr Findlay said action needed to be taken today, rather than years being wasted “on yet another SNP pet project that is doomed to fail”.

He added: “It’s classic SNP, wasting time and money, neglecting what people really need. Government ministers yet again grabbing power from local communities. The National Care Service will cost billions of pounds and that’s just to set up. So how will another expensive, bloated and wasteful quango help anyone?”

The plans are costing a fortune, Mr Findlay said, “but not caring for anyone, just like the ferries that don’t carry passengers and prisons that free criminals early”.

It was a strong Tory attack line, delivered in the crisp language of a former hack. In response, Mr Swinney said Scottish ministers were investing “in a more significant way than is provided for” by the UK government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was at this moment - roughly six minutes and 50 seconds into FMQs - that he seized his chance. “Now Mr Findlay, of course, was a supporter of Liz Truss...”

Cue loud groans from the Tory benches.

Mr Findlay recently admitted he made “a bad call” by backing the former prime minister’s leadership bid - with the toe-curling Twitter hashtag #RussForTruss, no less. But his team fully expect the SNP to make hay with it. They just hope it will eventually get old.

“The Conservatives obviously don’t like hearing that Mr Findlay was a supporter of Liz Truss, whose economic and fiscal policies have undermined the public finances of Scotland,” Mr Swinney continued.

Earlier, the First Minister had welcomed Mr Findlay to his post. “I thank the First Minister for his kind words, and I look forward to our exchanges,” the latter responded. “I’ve counted 60 ‘til election day. But what I really hope for from the First Minister is some answers.”