The Scottish party writing to Tory voters to urge them to switch allegiance
They initially appear to be two parties which are on different sides of the political spectrum, but which have previously united as part of a Westminster coalition.
Now, Conservative voters in Scotland are being told to ditch their loyalty and switch allegiance to the Liberal Democrats, amid claims their party is “moving backwards and lurching to extremes”.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton is writing to all those who voted Conservative at the last election in an attempt to woo them into voting for his party instead.
Last week the Conservatives elected Russell Findlay MSP as their new Scottish leader, but Mr Cole-Hamilton says he cannot be trusted after backing Liz Truss as prime minister.
He has since been forced to admit he “got it wrong” in backing Ms Truss, who crashed the economy after only 45 days in office.
His newly-appointed deputy Rachael Hamilton also backed Ms Truss.
Mr Cole-Hamilton adds Scottish voters should also ditch the Conservatives as the four candidates left in the UK leadership race - James Cleverly MP, Kemi Badenoch MP, Robert Jenrick MP and Tom Tugendhat MP - are lurching to the extremes of their party.
He said: “Over the past few days, I’ve spoken to many people who have previously voted for the Scottish Conservatives - they now feel that the party has moved so far away from that which was once led by Ruth Davidson.
“People want a politics that reflects our country - caring, sensible, and sees the benefit in working together with our neighbours.
“That inclusive approach is now completely absent from the Conservative Party today - now, all that’s left is a party in decline.”
He is hoping the Lib Dems’ success in the general election can be replicated in the 2026 Holyrood election to “take down the acid yellow wall of the SNP”.
In their letter, the Lib Dems promise to help pensioners and those on NHS waiting lists, improve education, get a fairer deal for carers, and grow the economy.
The Scottish Conservatives say their voters should not heed Mr Cole-Hamilton’s warnings, saying he is “the poster boy for the cosy left-wing consensus and the political establishment” who is “completely at odds” with Scottish people.
A spokesperson for the Conservatives said: “Under Russell Findlay’s leadership the Scottish Conservatives will be different.
“He gets why people have lost trust in politics and we will stand up for everyone who just wants their politician to show some common sense, for a change.”
The Liberal Democrat party previously worked in coalition with the Conservatives in Westminster when David Cameron was prime minister and Nick Clegg was leader of the Lib Dems.
