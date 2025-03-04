Pancake Day is probably wrong time to mention growing global obesity epidemic...

About six out of ten adults in the world are expected to be overweight or obese within 25 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a major new study, published in the prestigious Lancet medical journal, about four out of ten children aged ten to 14 and six out of ten adults in the world are predicted to be overweight or obese by 2050.

Professor Emmanuela Gakidou, of the University of Washington in the US, who led the research, said that the “unprecedented global epidemic of overweight and obesity is a profound tragedy and a monumental societal failure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's probably fine to have a pancake if you take part in a race first (Picture: Carl Court) | Getty Images

The Scotsman has long called for efforts to turn Scotland into a ‘sporting nation’, lauding the benefits of exercise as a “miracle cure” for many conditions, both mental and physical. But the temptations of high-calorie food, be it gourmet or cheap, and a comfortable couch can be hard to resist.