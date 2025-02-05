NHS waiting times for heart appointments reach highest level on record

More than 24,000 people were waiting for a cardiology appointment as of September 2024 - a 252 per cent increase since 2019 and an increase of 1,000 in just one year | PA

Too many people “languishing” on waiting lists, says British Heart Foundation, as decades-long trend of falling cardiovascular disease deaths goes into reverse

Waiting times for heart appointments in Scotland are at their highest level on record, figures have shown.

Data from Public Health Scotland showed more than 24,000 people were waiting for a cardiology appointment as of September 2024.

The number represents a 252 per cent increase since 2019 and an increase of 1,000 in just one year.

Of these, more than 14,000 were waiting for longer than the Scottish Government’s target of 12 weeks.

Some 1,184 people waited longer than a year – a 56 per cent increase from September 2023.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said too many people are “languishing” on waiting lists that are “far too long” while experiencing ill health.

Around 18,000 people died from heart and circulatory diseases in 2023 in Scotland, amounting to 50 a day.

That is higher than the number of deaths in 2009 and reverses the trend of decades of falling cardiovascular disease deaths.

Kevin Haggerty, from Dumbarton, moved back home to Scotland in September 2022 after living in Cheltenham and asked his local GP to refer him to a cardiologist.

More than two years later he is still waiting for his outpatient appointment, despite Mr Haggerty having type 1 diabetes, coronary artery disease, angina and having previously suffered three heart attacks.

Six weeks ago, after another emergency admission by ambulance to hospital, he was told he had suffered another heart attack.

The 51-year-old, who is on 14 different medications daily, said his condition is deteriorating and that he would like to see a consultant to discuss the long-term management of his health.

“All I seem to get is emergency medication – it feels like a joke,” he added.

Amid Heart Month, the BHF has launched Scotland’s Hearts Need More, which will continue up to the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

BHF Scotland is calling for a greater focus, investment and support to help the 730,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases across Scotland.

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: “Coronary heart disease remains Scotland’s single biggest killer.

“Delaying treatment for heart conditions can make it harder to manage, increases costs to the NHS, and leads to worse outcomes for patients.

“Tragically, many of those people affected by heart disease may lose their lives, before they even get the care they need.

BHS Scotland accused the Scottish Government of failing to tackle the risk of heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, adding that resources have not been provided to match increasing demands.

Mr McColgan added: “Scotland’s hearts need more. We need strong political leadership to appropriately provide focus and investment to improve cardiac services, as well as a renewed emphasis on ensuring that people affected by heart and circulatory disease receive the support they need to live well with their condition.

“It is crucial that heart disease remains a priority for the Scottish Government and that a new plan is developed to ensure the improvement of cardiology services in 2026 and beyond.”

Professor David Newby, from the BHF’s Centre of Research Excellence at the University of Edinburgh, said: “We know that our patients are having to wait longer, and they tell us that waiting for diagnosis or treatment is a very anxious time.

“Often, by the time we eventually see a patient, they are facing a more advanced disease.

“This means treatment needs to be more aggressive and has a significant and lasting impact on their quality of life.

“We have made incredible progress in recent decades in improving outcomes from heart disease, but to continue this trend cardiology services need more support to meet the demand.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to delivering reductions in waiting times. The Budget we set out on 4 December 2024 will throw the weight of the government behind performance improvements with almost £200 million to reduce waiting lists and support reduction of delayed discharge. By March 2026, we expect no one to be waiting longer than 12 months for a new outpatient, inpatient treatment or day case treatment.

“We want to make progress on improving our NHS, but to do that, Parliament must approve our Budget Bill which will drive the long-term and lasting improvements – and the healthier population - that we all want to see.

“The newly established Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors Programme, seeks to reduce cardiovascular deaths by improving the identification and management of key risk factors including; high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “This is an exponential rise. For the last 18 years, the SNP government have completely failed to ease waits. Their neglect has created misery for staff and patients alike.