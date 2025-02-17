Is my dog overweight? Here are some of the earliest signs - and how to combat them

It's not always as obvious as this that a dog is overweight. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s best to act quickly before your dog’s weight problems get out of hand.

Ensuring your dog is on the right diet and not at risk of becoming overweight can be challenging, particularly for new pet owners.

It’s so easy to overdo the treats and ‘accidentally’ drop food on the kitchen floor - particularly if your pet has a particularly adorable ‘feed me’ face.

But obesity can cause a huge number of health conditions for a pup and can even prove to be fatal.

It can be tricky to know if your dog is overweight, especially with their fluffy coats hiding those extra pounds. Laura goes onto share the signs your dog is overweight:

Here’s what she had to say.

What are the early signs of dog obesity?

Here’s what to look out for.

You Can’t Easily Feel Their Ribs

When you gently run your hands along your dog’s sides, you should be able to feel their ribs without much pressure. If you find you’re pressing harder than expected or can’t locate the ribs at all, it’s a good indicator that your dog may have packed on some extra weight.

Their Waistline Is Hard to Spot

A healthy dog will have a defined waist when you look down from above - you should see a slight tuck where the body narrows behind the ribs. If your dog’s shape looks more like an oval or a barrel with no visible indentation, it’s a sign they might be carrying a bit too much fat.

They’re Less Energetic or Seem Reluctant to Exercise

If your dog isn’t as keen on playtime or starts to lag behind on walks, it could be due to excess weight making movement uncomfortable. This can become a vicious cycle where less exercise leads to more weight gain, so it’s worth paying attention if they’re suddenly more sluggish than usual.

They’re Panting More Than Normal or Struggling to Get Up

While panting is normal after a vigorous play session, if your dog is huffing and puffing more than usual after light activity, it might be a sign that their body is working harder due to added weight. Similarly, if they’re having a tough time standing up from a lying position or seem stiff and uncomfortable, carrying extra pounds could be to blame.

When in doubt, check with your vet - If you’re still unsure whether your dog is at a healthy weight, don’t hesitate to get a professional opinion. Your vet can assess their body condition, offer tailored feeding advice, and help you come up with a plan to get them back on track if needed.

How to manage your dog's weight effectively

Just like us, dogs can gain extra pounds if we’re not mindful of their diet and exercise, which can lead to serious issues like joint pain, heart problems, and a shorter lifespan.

Here are a few simple steps to help keep your furry friend fit and full of energy:

Measure Meals Properly

It’s easy to assume that the feeding guidelines on the back of dog food packaging are one-size-fits-all, but in reality, these are just broad recommendations. Your dog’s nutritional needs can vary significantly based on their age, activity level, size, and even breed. For example, an energetic Border Collie will likely need more food than a more sedentary breed like a Bulldog. To get the portions right, use a measuring cup rather than thinking you know by sight what the perfect amount looks like - this helps you provide consistent and accurate portions every time."

Track Treats

It’s easy to lose track of how many treats you give your dog throughout the day, especially if you’re using them for training or simply spoiling them for being a good boy… Treats can significantly contribute to your dog’s daily calorie intake, and overfeeding treats can quickly lead to unwanted weight gain. It’s best to limit treats to no more than 10 per cent of your dog’s daily food intake. Opt for natural dog treats that are lower in calories and made with high-quality ingredients. Green Pantry’s natural treats provide a healthier option that supports your dog’s overall well-being while still giving them a tasty reward for being good.

Only Share Healthy Leftovers