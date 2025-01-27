The 'concerning' diet of Scotland's children highlighted in first study in 15 years

The study is the first of its kind since 2010

Poor diets eaten by Scottish children are a “significant public health challenge”, with the vast majority of young people consuming more than the recommended amount of free sugars and high calorie foods.

According to the first study of its kind into young people’s eating habits in 15 years, children in Scotland’s most deprived areas experience the highest level of food insecurity and struggle to meet dietary goals, such as fruit and vegetable intake.

The survey, which involved 1,700 participants across Scotland, was carried out by the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems at the University of Edinburgh and Taylor McKenzie Research and Marketing on behalf of Food Standards Scotland (FSS).

Experts said the Dietary Intake in Scotland’s Children (DISH), paints a “concerning” picture of the dietary habits of children and young people aged two to 15 in Scotland, with the picture worsening as children get older - and said it needed to act as a “wake up call” for policy makers.

It warned despite the introduction of a number of Scottish Government initiatives, including the Nutritional Requirements for Food and Drink in Schools (Scotland) Regulation, the 2018 soft drinks industry levy and the forthcoming advertising restrictions on TV and online for products high in fat, sugar or salt, “poor diets in children and young people continue to be a significant public health challenge”.

The study found only eight per cent of children meet the recommended Scottish Dietary Goal for free sugars, which are sugars added to food and drinks, and those contained within honey, syrup, and fruit juice.

Confectionery, sweet biscuits, crisps and savoury snacks, cakes, sweet pastries, sugary drinks, puddings, ice cream, and dairy desserts were found to contribute more than a fifth of total energy and 41 per cent of free sugar intakes. The percentage contribution of soft drinks containing sugar to free sugars among youngsters living in the most deprived areas was more than double that of those living in the least deprived areas.

Across all demographic groups, diets were deemed to be too full of energy dense foods - foods which contain a high level of calories per serving. The report found just 15 per cent of children and young people met the energy density goal, while older children were far more likely to take in a higher amount of calories from energy dense foods than younger children.

Meanwhile, adolescents aged 11 to 15 also consume diets significantly higher in free sugars and lower in fibre compared to younger children.

Heather Kelman, chair of FSS said: “The findings from this report are extremely concerning, yet sadly not surprising. They serve as yet another reminder of our nation’s poor diet, with the very real consequences being felt now.

“A key question now is how many ‘wake up calls’ do we need before we start to seriously address this and take immediate action to improve our food environment and make it easier for families to access affordable, healthy food.”

She added: “Foods and drinks high in fats, sugar and salt account for an unhealthy amount of our children’s diets. Urgent action is needed by industry and government to shift the dial if we are to make real progress towards the Scottish Government’s ambition to halve childhood obesity by 2030. Without this, we risk jeopardising the health of future generations growing up in Scotland.”

The report warned that socioeconomic disparities in food intake are evident, with children in the most deprived areas consuming less fruit and vegetables and being less likely to meet fibre goals than those in the least deprived areas.

Meanwhile, the study found food insecurity impacts nearly one in five families, with rates much higher in Scotland's most deprived areas.

Alana McDonald, senior public health nutritionist at FSS said: “The findings highlight an important need to address poor diets in Scotland’s children and young people.

“Although the survey shows that some children’s diets partially meet recommendations, the findings highlight critical areas that require attention, especially in reducing intakes of sugar and energy-dense foods while increasing intake of fibre, fruits, and vegetables, particularly in more deprived areas.”

She added: “The food industry, policymakers and investors all have a major role to play in improving our diet and reducing diet-related inequalities, and the scale and urgency of the changes needed will require collaboration across all parties.

“Creating a healthier food environment by ensuring affordable, nutritious options are always available where we live, work, and learn is the most effective way to reduce inequalities, promote longer, healthier lives, and safeguard the health of future generations.”

Professor Lindsay Jaacks from the University of Edinburgh said: “We are so grateful to the nearly 2,000 families across Scotland who participated in this survey.

“Findings suggest that younger children are generally consuming enough essential vitamins and minerals, but too much sugar and salt. Adolescents, on the other hand, are not generally consuming enough of some key vitamins and minerals like iron, and get about a fifth of their calories from discretionary foods like soft drinks and confectionery.”

The report found less than one-fifth of children and young people of all ages eat oily fish at least once a week.

The most commonly consumed food groups across the survey were fruit, consumed by 80 per cent of children, pasta, rice, pizza and other miscellaneous cereals, consumed by 77 per cent, white bread, eaten by 71 per cent, biscuits, consumed by 68 per cent, cooked vegetables, consumed by 65 per cent and crisps and savoury snacks consumed by 65 per cent of children surveyed.

Professor Jaacks added: “There are many opportunities for the food industry to support children and young people in meeting dietary goals especially by reducing the sugar and salt content of commonly consumed foods like breakfast cereals, bread and yoghurts.”