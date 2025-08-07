'Ooh I say': Why SNP may be about to become the most entertaining soap opera around

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 20 SNP MSPs – including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes – set to stand down at next May’s Holyrood election, John Swinney would ordinarily be expected to want as many ‘big hitters’ as possible among his candidates. However, the possibility of Stephen Flynn and Ian Blackford, two of the nationalists’ biggest figures, becoming part of his parliamentary team may fill him with dread.

In 2022, following persistent speculation about an internal party coup, Flynn became leader of the SNP’s Westminster group. He insisted he’d only decided to go for the leadership after his predecessor, Blackford, abruptly quit, but it’s fair to say not everyone believed him.

Dot Cotton, played by the late June Brown, would no doubt have relished the opportunity of gossiping about SNP infighting (Picture: Derek Cox) | PA

The two men then had a public row over the appointment of a party auditor. Flynn also caused ructions over his allegedly over-enthusiastic efforts to secure a place as a Holyrood candidate.