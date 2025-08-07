'Ooh I say': Why SNP may be about to become the most entertaining soap opera around
With more than 20 SNP MSPs – including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes – set to stand down at next May’s Holyrood election, John Swinney would ordinarily be expected to want as many ‘big hitters’ as possible among his candidates. However, the possibility of Stephen Flynn and Ian Blackford, two of the nationalists’ biggest figures, becoming part of his parliamentary team may fill him with dread.
In 2022, following persistent speculation about an internal party coup, Flynn became leader of the SNP’s Westminster group. He insisted he’d only decided to go for the leadership after his predecessor, Blackford, abruptly quit, but it’s fair to say not everyone believed him.
The two men then had a public row over the appointment of a party auditor. Flynn also caused ructions over his allegedly over-enthusiastic efforts to secure a place as a Holyrood candidate.
So if, come May, Blackford and Flynn find themselves to be parliamentary colleagues, just sit back, break out the popcorn, and watch what will undoubtedly be a soap opera that will out-drama EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale combined. As Dot Cotton might have put it: “Ooh, I say.”
